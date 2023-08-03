Orchard Therapeutics Completes Submission of Biologics License Application for OTL-200 in MLD to U.S. FDA

Reported $6.6M in Q2’23 Libmeldy net sales, representing the highest quarter to date



BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced several business accomplishments along with its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“With the completion of the rolling BLA submission for OTL-200 to the FDA, we are now one significant step closer to bringing this important therapy to families in the U.S. affected by MLD who currently have no treatment options beyond supportive care,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer. “We look forward to working with the agency throughout the filing and review process and expect to hear from the FDA regarding acceptance of the BLA in the third quarter of this year.”

Dr. Gaspar continued, “In addition, the $34 million in proceeds from the second closing of our strategic financing ensures we are well-capitalized to progress U.S. launch preparations, continue investing in initiatives aimed at accelerating commercial growth in Europe, and advance our next-in-line neurometabolic programs in MPS disorders. The next 12 months have the potential to provide Orchard Therapeutics several breakout opportunities as we work to cement our leadership position in the HSC gene therapy field.”

BLA Submission Completed for OTL-200 in the U.S.

The company has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for OTL-200, in children with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). OTL-200 previously received both Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA. Orchard Therapeutics has requested priority review, which if granted, would put OTL-200 on track for a potential U.S. approval in the first half of 2024.

OTL-200 is approved as Libmeldy® (atidarsagene autotemcel) by the European Commission (EC) and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The clinical development program for Libmeldy comprises data spanning 39 children and encompassing more than 10 years follow-up in the earliest treated patients.

Second Closing of Strategic Financing Resulted in $34.0M of New Capital

In June 2023, the company completed the second closing of its previously announced strategic financing, resulting in $34.0 million of new capital before placement agent and transaction fees, bringing the total raised to $68.0 million. These securities were sold at a significant premium to the company’s share price on the date of issuance. Orchard Therapeutics expects funding from the first and second closing to provide cash runway to mid-2025.

The company could bring in up to an additional $120 million in proceeds in 2024 at a price of $11.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS) following potential U.S. approval of OTL-200 if all warrants sold as part of the securities purchase agreement are exercised by participating investors.

Libmeldy Commercial Momentum and Newborn Screening Updates

Orchard Therapeutics has secured reimbursement agreements for Libmeldy in four additional European countries in 2023. Most recently, The Decision Forum for New Approaches in Norway agreed to authorize Libmeldy for all eligible patients with early-onset MLD. Eligible MLD patients in Norway will be referred to the company’s treatment center in Sweden, once it is fully qualified.

To date, nine prospective newborn screening studies are active throughout Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East. By the end of 2023, more than 200,000 newborns are expected to have been screened. Four confirmed cases of MLD have been identified following the screening of approximately 150,000 newborns globally as of June 30. These preliminary findings suggest an incidence rate closer to one in 50,000 live births versus prior estimates in medical literature of one in 100,000. Multiple eligible MLD patients identified in these studies have been or are expected to be treated commercially with Libmeldy in 2023, continuing to add to the pipeline of potential patients.

In addition, efforts are underway to enable universal newborn screening for MLD, notably: In the U.S., the Illinois state legislature passed the Newborn Metabolic Screening Act, also known as SB67, which requires the state Department of Public Health to screen all newborns for MLD. The bill was signed by the governor last week, and it is expected Illinois will start the process of implementing statewide screening for MLD this year. In Germany, following the positive identification of three newborns with MLD from a prospective study, progress has been made toward an application for nationwide screening.



Chief Commercial Officer Braden Parker added, “Since launch, we have generated nearly $26 million in total revenue for Libmeldy in Europe and continue to be successful treating eligible patients in countries with reimbursement agreements, while expanding our commercial reach geographically. We are proud to support newborn screening research for MLD to generate the data necessary to enable the implementation of universal MLD screening, which will help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment referral so children and their families can be offered the opportunity for the best possible outcomes. The data generated thus far from these studies suggests a significantly higher incidence than was previously estimated in the literature and may lead to a greater commercial opportunity for Libmeldy. We remain on track to meet our goal of year-over-year revenue growth in 2023, and with the completion of our rolling BLA submission for OTL-200 in MLD, we are ramping up our U.S. pre-launch activities.”

Recent Data Presentations

Six presentations demonstrating the company’s leadership in neurometabolic and CNS disorders, as well as the ability of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy to address larger indications were featured at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) in Los Angeles. The totality of the data highlights the ability of gene modified HSCs to migrate into multiple organ systems including bone, central nervous system and gastrointestinal tract and deliver therapeutic enzymes and proteins locally to effect disease correction.

Data highlights included:

Additional OTL-203 proof-of-concept data demonstrated extensive metabolic correction in the skeletal system of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type I Hurler syndrome (MPS-IH) resulting in normal growth rates, skeletal remodeling, improvement in joint function and progressive acquisition of motor skills.

Updated OTL-201 data from the ongoing proof-of-concept study in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA) patients showed additional favorable neurocognitive outcomes compared to disease natural history with median follow-up of 2.5 years.

The first preclinical data for OTL-204 highlighted the ability of HSC gene therapy to express progranulin in the CNS, modulate neuroinflammation, and normalize predictive biomarkers in the progranulin form of frontotemporal dementia (GRN-FTD).

Preclinical proof-of-concept data showed the therapeutic potential of OTL-104 for nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain containing protein 2 (NOD2) Crohn’s, a severe and treatment-refractory form of the disease.

In vivo data demonstrated the feasibility of utilizing HSC gene therapy to provide stable and targeted immunotherapy, through the ability of HSCs to differentiate into T regulatory (Treg) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen-specific receptors (CAR). This approach combines the proven durability of HSC gene therapy with the specific suppressive activity of CAR-Treg cells as a potential one-time treatment for autoimmune disorders.





Remaining 2023 Expected Milestones

Orchard Therapeutics has outlined the following key milestones expected for the remainder of 2023:

Libmeldy : Continue to establish additional qualified treatment centers and expand newborn screening activities throughout Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East.

: Continue to establish additional qualified treatment centers and expand newborn screening activities throughout Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East. OTL-200 for MLD : Secure acceptance of the BLA submission by FDA in advance of a potential U.S. approval in the first half of 2024.

: Secure acceptance of the BLA submission by FDA in advance of a potential U.S. approval in the first half of 2024. OTL-203 for MPS-IH : Initiate a global, multi-center registrational trial by year end.

: Initiate a global, multi-center registrational trial by year end. OTL-104 for NOD2-Crohn’s disease : Commence IND- and CTA-enabling studies in the second half of 2023, ahead of a potential filing in 2025.

: Commence IND- and CTA-enabling studies in the second half of 2023, ahead of a potential filing in 2025. Advance the company’s other pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-204 in the progranulin form of FTD and OTL-105 partnered with and funded by Pharming Group N.V. in hereditary angioedema (HAE).





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, comprising $6.6 million in Libmeldy revenue and $0.7 million in collaboration revenue. This compares to total revenue of $4.4 million, comprising $3.2 million in Libmeldy revenue, $0.6 million of Strimvelis revenue and $0.6 million in collaboration revenue in the same period in 2022. Libmeldy revenue increased 111% compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. The cost of product sales, which includes the cost of manufacturing, royalties to third parties and non-cash amortization, was $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.1 million in the same period in 2022. The company reported gross margins of approximately 70% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the company reported research and development (R&D) expenses of $16.7 million, compared to $22.0 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 24%. The decline primarily resulted from the reprioritizing the company’s portfolio in 2022 and the realignment of its R&D organization with a more focused strategy. R&D expenses include the costs of clinical trials and pre-clinical work on the company’s portfolio of investigational gene therapies, as well as costs related to regulatory, manufacturing, license fees and milestone payments under the company’s agreements with third parties, and personnel costs to support these activities.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the company reported selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $11.0 million compared to $13.7 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 20%. The decline resulted primarily from the realization of savings in SG&A expenditures from the restructuring announced in March 2022.

Loss from operations was $22.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to a loss from operations of $32.4 million in the corresponding period of 2022, a decrease of 30%. The reduction resulted from a combination of higher Libmeldy product sales as well as lower operating expenses. The company expects its operating loss will continue to decline as Libmeldy revenue grows in Europe combined with a potential commercial launch in the U.S. in 2024.

Total other income was $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The company reported an $8.2 million gain relating to the fair value remeasurements of warrants and other liabilities that were issued in connection with the first and second closings of the strategic financing entered into in March 2023. The outstanding warrants will continue to be remeasured in future periods resulting in non-cash gains or losses based on a number of valuation assumptions on the underlying financial instruments.

Net loss was $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $51.1 million in the same period in 2022, a reduction of 76%. The company had approximately 227.2 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 22.7 million American Depositary Shares, outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

The company expects its cash used to fund operations in 2023 to decline as compared to 2022 due to an anticipated increase in revenue from Libmeldy product sales and ongoing management of operating expenses.

As of June 30, 2023, the company reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $155.0 million, with $27.9 million of debt outstanding, compared to $148.0 million and $32.4 million of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022. Orchard Therapeutics expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its anticipated operating, debt service and capital expenditure requirements to mid-2025.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Product revenue, net $ 6,651 $ 3,781 Collaboration revenue 663 587 Total revenue 7,314 4,368 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 2,189 1,122 Research and development 16,695 21,965 Selling, general and administrative 10,992 13,730 Total costs and operating expenses 29,876 36,817 Loss from operations (22,562 ) (32,449 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,391 213 Interest expense (975 ) (672 ) Changes in fair value of PIPE warrant and unit liabilities 8,206 — Other income (expense), net 1,658 (18,227 ) Total other income (expense), net 10,280 (18,686 ) Net loss before income taxes (12,282 ) (51,135 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (25 ) 219 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (12,307 ) $ (50,916 ) Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 189,286,329 127,854,596





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,273 $ 68,424 Marketable securities 112,468 75,326 Accounts receivable 9,547 8,467 Inventory 6,937 3,400 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,540 6,586 Research and development tax credit receivable 8,525 5,942 Total current assets 181,290 168,145 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use-assets 21,018 22,774 Property and equipment, net 7,808 8,138 Research and development tax credit receivable, net of current portion 2,101 — Restricted cash 4,215 4,215 Intangible assets, net 3,474 3,560 Other assets 12,396 12,075 Total non-current assets 51,012 50,762 Total assets $ 232,302 $ 218,907 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,950 $ 9,318 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,786 34,437 Deferred revenue, current 752 959 Operating lease liabilities 6,600 6,424 Notes payable, current 9,429 9,429 Total current liabilities 57,517 60,567 Notes payable, long-term 18,440 22,991 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 10,819 10,315 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,044 19,246 PIPE warrant liabilities 12,266 — Other long-term liabilities 8,169 7,524 Total liabilities 123,255 120,643 Total shareholders’ equity 109,047 98,264 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 232,302 $ 218,907





