OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Strategic focus on inventory management drives results as industry normalization accelerates

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 4% to $594 million, a new fiscal third quarter record
  • Service, parts & other revenue grew 23% to $92 million
  • Dealership same-store sales were flat versus prior year period
  • Gross profit margin of 27%, supported by higher margin businesses
  • Net income was $33 million in the quarter or $1.95 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $60 million

BUFORD, Ga., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In a deteriorating selling environment, our team did a great job driving a 4% increase in sales, maintaining flat dealership same-store sales and aggressively managing overall boat inventory. The marine industry continues to transition back to historical norms and moderated pricing. However, the pace of this transition accelerated ahead of expectations, which pressured margins in the third quarter,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater. “We remain intently focused on strategic inventory management, cost optimization, and generating free cash flow to end the year in a position of strength.”

For the Three Months Ended June 30  2023   2022  $ Change % Change
Revenues (unaudited, $ in thousands)
New boat $371,645  $376,886  $(5,241) (1.4)%
Pre-owned boat  111,469   98,181   13,288  13.5%
Finance & insurance income  19,028   18,979   49  0.3%
Service, parts & other  92,197   74,854   17,343  23.2%
Total revenues $594,339  $568,900  $25,439  4.5%
                

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for fiscal third quarter 2023 was $594.3 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to $568.9 million in fiscal third quarter 2022. The growth was primarily attributable to strong pre-owned boat sales and service, parts and other sales from acquired businesses. During fiscal third quarter 2023, dealership same-store sales were flat.

New boat revenue decreased by 1.4%, driven by a decrease in units sold, partially offset by an increase in average unit price. Finance & insurance income was flat compared to the prior year quarter. Pre-owned boat revenue increased 13.5%, driven by an increase in both unit sales and average price per unit. Service, parts and other sales were up 23.2% compared to the prior year quarter, supported by the Company’s strategic focus on expanding its high margin, less cyclical revenue streams.

Gross profit totaled $159.4 million for fiscal third quarter 2023, down $24.5 million from $183.9 million for fiscal third quarter 2022. Gross profit margin of 26.8% decreased 550 basis points compared to the prior year period, driven by the accelerated normalization of new and pre-owned boat pricing, partially offset by meaningful contributions from higher margin service, parts & other revenue.

Fiscal third quarter 2023 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $92.8 million, or 15.6% of revenue, compared to $87.9 million, or 15.4% of revenue, in fiscal third quarter 2022. The slight increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due to higher costs associated with our acquired service, parts & other businesses.

Net income for fiscal third quarter 2023 totaled $33.3 million, compared to $64.5 million in fiscal third quarter 2022. Earnings per diluted share for fiscal third quarter 2023 was $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $3.86 per diluted share in 2022. For fiscal third quarter 2023, interest expense increased $12.1 million compared to the prior year driven by an increase in the average outstanding borrowings and higher interest rates.

Fiscal third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA¹ decreased 37.2% to $59.8 million compared to $95.1 million for fiscal third quarter 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $45.4 million and total liquidity, including cash and availability under credit facilities, was in excess of $100.0 million. Total inventory as of June 30, 2023, increased to $572.9 million compared to $269.4 million on June 30, 2022, primarily driven by normalization of supply chain and acquisitions completed during the year. Total inventory decreased $20.4 million sequentially supported by the Company's strategic focus to end the selling season with appropriate levels of inventory.

Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2023, was $457.8 million, and adjusted long-term net debt (net of $45.4 million cash)¹ was 2.2 times trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA¹.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The Company is updating its previously issued fiscal full year 2023 outlook. For fiscal full year 2023, OneWater anticipates same store sales to be flat and Adjusted EBITDA² is expected to be in the range of $160 million to $170 million and earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.70.

  1. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below.
  2. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below for a discussion of why reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.


ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues:        
New boat $371,645  $376,886  $959,334  $903,104 
Pre-owned boat  111,469   98,181   242,641   227,484 
Finance & insurance income  19,028   18,979   43,286   43,234 
Service, parts & other  92,197   74,854   240,068   173,477 
Total revenues  594,339   568,900   1,485,329   1,347,299 
         
Gross Profit        
New boat  76,162   102,342   213,567   244,058 
Pre-owned boat  25,055   29,432   57,743   63,406 
Finance and insurance  19,028   18,979   43,286   43,234 
Service, parts & other  39,189   33,186   101,523   76,748 
Total gross profit  159,434   183,939   416,119   427,446 
         
Selling, general and administrative expenses  92,841   87,867   260,872   222,455 
Depreciation and amortization  5,980   4,073   17,310   10,549 
Transaction costs  97   1,337   1,668   5,158 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  436   3,118   763   11,022 
Income from operations  60,080   87,544   135,506   178,262 
         
Other expense (income):        
Interest expense – floor plan  7,436   1,131   17,687   3,056 
Interest expense – other  9,077   3,311   25,265   7,937 
Other expense (income), net  361   (166)  (465)  491 
Total other expense, net  16,874   4,276   42,487   11,484 
Income before income tax expense  43,206   83,268   93,019   166,778 
Income tax expense  9,916   18,785   21,264   36,455 
Net income  33,290   64,483   71,755   130,323 
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  (938)  (959)  (3,468)  (1,970)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC  (3,782)  (7,547)  (8,013)  (16,060)
Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc. $28,570  $55,977  $60,274  $112,293 
         
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $2.00  $3.96  $4.21  $8.14 
Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $1.95  $3.86  $4.12  $7.90 
         
Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding  14,314   14,133   14,317   13,791 
Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding  14,675   14,512   14,639   14,205 


ONEWATER MARINE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands, except par value and share data)
(Unaudited)

  June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022
ASSETS    
Cash $45,409  $95,690 
Restricted cash  7,753   16,209 
Accounts receivable, net  93,972   80,495 
Inventories, net  572,932   269,430 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  88,399   57,389 
Total current assets  808,465   519,213 
Property and equipment, net  118,965   80,235 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  127,973   126,433 
Other long-term assets  6,062   823 
Deferred tax assets, net  5,607   32,585 
Intangible assets, net  306,776   245,659 
Goodwill  397,469   342,605 
Total assets $1,771,317  $1,347,553 
     
LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $40,096  $51,199 
Other payables and accrued expenses  61,558   54,725 
Customer deposits  56,123   65,520 
Notes payable – floor plan  444,770   217,338 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  13,914   12,788 
Current portion of long-term debt, net  23,896   19,450 
Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability  2,363   915 
Total current liabilities  642,720   421,935 
Other long-term liabilities  13,597   25,766 
Tax receivable agreement liability  43,991   45,290 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  115,557   114,545 
Long-term debt, net  433,889   316,349 
Total liabilities  1,249,754   923,885 
     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc.  451,130   365,038 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests  70,433   58,630 
Total stockholders’ equity  521,563   423,668 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,771,317  $1,347,553 


ONEWATER MARINE INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Trailing twelve months ended June 30,
   2023   2022   2023 
Net income $33,290  $64,483  $94,043 
Interest expense – other  9,077   3,311   30,529 
Income tax expense  9,916   18,785   28,034 
Depreciation and amortization  6,584   4,274   24,609 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  436   3,118   121 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        356 
Transaction costs  97   1,337   4,234 
Other expense (income), net  361   (166)  2,837 
Adjusted EBITDA $59,761  $95,142  $184,763 
       
Long-term debt (including current portion)     $457,785 
Less: cash      (45,409)
Adjusted long-term net debt     $412,376 
       
Pro forma adjusted net debt leverage ratio      2.2x
         

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 100 retail locations, 11 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt, as measures of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non-GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction costs. Change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation above.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the change in fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt

We define Adjusted Long-Term Net Debt as long-term debt (including current portion) less cash. We consider, and we believe certain investors and analysts consider, adjusted long-term net debt, as well as adjusted long-term net debt divided by trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA, to be an indicator of our financial leverage.

Dealership Same-Store Sales

We define dealership same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use dealership same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges including a heightened inflationary environment and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, fluctuation in interest rates, adverse weather events, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company’s business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed acquisitions, including the risk that proposed acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine’s website at www.onewatermarine.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

