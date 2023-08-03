High Pressure Pumps Market revenue to cross USD 7.92 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high pressure pumps market size is slated to expand at ~6.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 7.9 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 3.8 billion in the year 2022. Recently enacted infection control protocols have increased the demand for disinfection equipment exponentially, which has increased the need for high-pressure pumps. For instance, Infection prevention and control (IPC) aims to prevent avoidable infections from harming patients and health workers.

Disinfection equipment requires a high-pressure pump to produce the necessary amounts of water pressure and heat to effectively kill bacteria and viruses. Disinfectant sprayers equipped with high-pressure pumps use a combination of pressurized air and a disinfectant solution to evenly distribute the disinfectant across a surface.





Advancements in technology have allowed farmers to take a more efficient and precise approach to the farming process. Farmers use a variety of methods, such as crop rotation, pest control, and the use of fertilizers, to protect their harvests. The wide variety of crops and agricultural systems, as well as more than 70,000 species of pests around the world, leads to pest problems and pest control that are exceedingly complex.

The use of high pressure pumps in pest control is becoming increasingly important as it helps to reduce the amount of chemical pesticides used in crop production. Pump sprayers allow for more targeted application of pesticides, which reduces the amount of pesticides needed and also reduces the risk of environmental contamination. In addition, ultra-fine misting sprayers are great for small-scale operations because they can provide a very precise and even application of the liquid to the plants.

High Pressure Pumps Market: Regional Overview

The global high pressure pumps market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Investment Growth In The Oil & Gas Industry To Drive the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific region is expected to generate the biggest revenue by the end of 2035 in the high-pressure pumps market. This is due to the increasing demand for high pressure pumps in the region, driven by the strong economic growth and robust industrialization in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The region is also witnessing an increasing investment in the oil & gas and wastewater treatment industries, which further contributes to the growth of the high pressure pumps market. In the year 2022, it was predicted that Indian oil and gas exploration and production would attract USD 25 billion in investment.

Currently, India has over 20 refineries and plans to expand in the export-oriented infrastructure sector, such as pipelines and export terminals. High-pressure pumps are used to move oil and gas from the wellhead to the surface, through pipelines and other transportation systems. They are also used in a variety of other applications, such as water injection for increased oil production, and wellhead pressure control.

Increased Awareness About The Importance Of Proper Sewage Systems Among The Population to Drive the Market Growth in the North America Region

The high pressure pumps market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035 due to the increasing awareness among the people in this region about the importance of having a proper sewage system. In the United States, about 850 communities have combined sewer systems, which serve about 38 million people.

Approximately 18% of American homes have on-site sanitation systems such as septic tanks. It is estimated that over 15,900 municipal sewage treatment plants serve over 76% of the U.S. population. This has led to the governments in the region investing heavily in the development of sewage systems. The result has been a rise in demand for high-pressure pumps as they are essential for ensuring the proper functioning of sewage systems. The use of high pressure pumps helps to ensure that sewage and wastewater is moved quickly away from populated areas, reducing the risk of contamination and water-borne diseases. The pumps also help move the wastewater to a treatment facility for further processing.

High Pressure Pumps, Segmentation by End Use Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing Industries

Others

The manufacturing industries segment of the global high-pressure pumps market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-pressure pumps in the manufacturing industry such as heavy machinery, ships, steel, and tools, aircraft, automobiles to manage the water pressure in various processes.

The rapid industrialization of the past few decades has led to an increased demand for products, which in turn has driven the need for increased manufacturing output. Based on recent data, the total manufacturing output in 2021 was USD 16,040 Billion, a 19% increase over 2020. Also, in 2021, manufacturing contributed USD 2.2 trillion to US GDP, accounting for 12 percent of total US GDP. This has necessitated the use of high-pressure pumps for increased efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing sector, as well as the need to handle the increased materials being processed. The pumps allow manufacturers to handle higher volumes of materials with greater speed and accuracy, all while maintaining the same efficiency.

High Pressure Pumps, Segmentation by Pressure

30 to 100 Bar

101 to 500 Bar

Above 500 Bar

The 30 to 100 bar high-pressure pumps segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035 due to their easy installation and low cost, these high-pressure pumps are becoming increasingly popular in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. They are also becoming essential for applications such as metering, water treatment, and pressure boosting. 100 bar high pressure pumps are able to generate such high pressure because they are designed with a piston that is designed to compress the air in the cylinder to around 1500 psi. This high pressure is necessary for splitting water molecules into smaller droplets, which creates the fog necessary for humidification and cooling systems.

High Pressure Pumps, Segmentation by Type

Positive Displacement

Dynamic

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global high pressure pumps market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cat Pumps, Sulzer Ltd, Danfoss A/S, Maximator GmbH, Teledyne Group, ANDRITZ AG, The Weir Group PLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Ardelyx, Inc., Comet Spa, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

March 2023: KSB SE & Co., KGaA announced the launch of CalioTherm S, a high-efficiency circulation pump for closed-circuit pumping of drinking water. The pump is designed to reduce energy costs and has an innovative design that allows for a high flow rate with low power consumption.

April 2018: In an agreement between Stiebel Eltron and Danfoss A/S, Stiebel Eltron is going to acquire Thermia, which consists of Danfoss Värmepumpar AB in Sweden as well as Finns and Norwegians. This will enable Stiebel Eltron to expand their product portfolio to include heat pumps and other related products, which will give them access to the markets of Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

