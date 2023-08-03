Cibus to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023 and Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.



A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is part of the multi-billion-dollar plant seed industry. Cibus is a leader in the new era of high throughput gene editing technology that can develop plant traits precisely and predictably at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ target market is Productivity Traits that improve yields, lower input costs such as chemicals, and increases the sustainability and profitability of farming. It has a pipeline of six productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, disease resistance, and nutrient use efficiency. Cibus’ focus is scale, multi-crop traits that can impact greater than 100 MM acres.

