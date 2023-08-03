Mercury Introduces the Industry’s First Open Blade Server Architecture for Defense Systems

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today introduced the Common Module System (CMS) X08, the industry’s first rugged, open standards-based blade server architecture to deliver a plug-n-play infrastructure model for tactical platforms operating at sea, on land, or in the air. Mercury’s solution is built around the Open Compute Project (OCP®) openEDGE standard and allows customers to eliminate vendor lock-in, simplify technology upgrades, reduce costs, and accelerate workloads.



Why It Matters

Organizations that manage tactical data centers, signal processing systems, and remotely located console controllers have historically been locked into a single hardware provider for their blade ecosystems. With this new architecture, users can mix and match modules from various vendors into a Mercury chassis, creating a system tailored to their needs.

By leveraging the openEDGE standard as a catalyst for innovation, CMS X08 accelerates the deployment and refresh of advanced server technologies. With advanced thermal and mechanical design features that deliver superior resilience to shock, vibration, and temperature extremes, CMS X08 is the only OCP-based server capable of surviving edge deployments for aerospace and defense customers.

“The ability to integrate multiple vendor modules into a single system creates a mission advantage for customers that rely on the latest compute, storage, and networking technologies to operate in harsh environments,” said Brian Perry, Mercury’s Senior Vice President for Mission Systems. “By leveraging the principles of Modular Open Systems Approach and maintaining compatibility with the standards set forth by the Open Compute Project, CMS X08 delivers new capability, establishes a foundation for rapid technical updates, and optimizes configurability for our customers. Embodying efficiency, scalability, and openness, CMS X08 sets new standards for integrated systems, transforming the way we empower and support our customers on their missions.”

Optimized Performance and Reliability in the most Demanding Environments.

Disaggregated compute modules that can be clustered into footprints of 1U, 2U, and 3U for optimal space utilization

Each compute module is equipped with a 4th Gen Intel ® Xeon ® Scalable processor (formerly Sapphire Rapids), capacity of up to 4 TB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory, and up to 246 TB of NVMe storage

Xeon Scalable processor (formerly Sapphire Rapids), capacity of up to 4 TB of DDR5-4800 ECC memory, and up to 246 TB of NVMe storage Compact and powerful computing platform with 18-inch depth

Constructed with cutting-edge commercial off-the-shelf components such as NVIDIA H100 and A100 Tensor Core GPUs

Only OCP-based platform engineered to comply with MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-167-1A standards



The CMS X08 extends Mercury’s leadership in the rugged blade server market with thousands of nodes currently deployed onboard U.S. Navy and U.S. Army platforms.

Mercury is now taking orders for the CMS X08. For more information, visit mrcy.com/cmsx08.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that Matters® by and for People Who Matter

Mercury Systems is a technology company that pushes processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company’s focus on enhanced execution of the strategic plan under a refreshed Board and leadership team. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, inflation, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to performance quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, which difficulties may be impacted by the termination of the Company’s announced strategic review initiative, unanticipated challenges with the transition of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer roles, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 1, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

MEDIA CONTACT

Michele Dempsey

Principal Public Relations

Michele.Dempsey@mrcy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94d3fa8b-556c-4122-aaa9-aaef55b24263