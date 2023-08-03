New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acupuncture Needles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Product, By Material, By Application, By End Use, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482438/?utm_source=GNW



The global acupuncture needles market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, among others.



The prevalence of these diseases has increased on account of the unhealthy lifestyle of the population, increasing alcohol consumption, and smoking habits, among others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Diabetes Statistics report, around 37.3 million people in the United States have diabetes which is about 11.3% of the total population. Acupuncture is helpful in treating pain caused due to chronic diseases. Additionally, there are no major complications or side effects caused due to acupuncture therapy. All these factors are expected to increase the demand for acupuncture needles, thereby driving market growth.

Growing Prevalence of Diseases

The increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and lower back pain, among others, and the use of acupuncture techniques in the treatment of these problems has led to an increase in the demand for the global acupuncture needles market.Besides, the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia, among others, are further expected to increase the demand for acupuncture needles market.



Estimations suggest that around 59 million people are diagnosed with arthritis in the United States. Besides, the acupuncture technique is found to be highly successful in treating pain caused due to several gynecological conditions, including period pain.



Growing Geriatric Population

The growing geriatric population across the globe suffering from various diseases is expected to increase the demand for acupuncture therapies, thereby driving the growth of global acupuncture needles market.The geriatric population is more susceptible to injuries, falls, and pain caused due to different diseases.



According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, the Number of Persons Aged 65 Years or Above was around 702.9 million in 2019, and this number is expected to reach 1548.9 million by 2050. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for alternative pain-relieving therapies such as acupuncture. The growing popularity of acupuncture therapy has significantly increased the demand for acupuncture needles market.



Market Segmentation

The global acupuncture needles market can be segmented by product, material, application, end-use, and by region.Based on the product, the market can be divided into disposable needles and reusable needles.



Based on material, the market can be differentiated into stainless steel, gold, silver, and others.Based on application, the market can be segmented into arthritis, back pain, neck/muscle pain, headaches & migraines, and others.



Based on end use, the market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics, wellness centers, and others.Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



In terms of country, the United States dominated the global acupuncture needles market in 2021 on account of growing investments in alternative treatments. In 2021, the United States invested USD 20.77 billion dollars in Alternative Medicine Industry.



Market Players

Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Dana Medical Co., Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd., Asia-med GmbH are some of the leading players operating in the global acupuncture needles market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global acupuncture needles market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Acupuncture Needles, By Product:

o Disposable Needles

o Reusable Needles

• Acupuncture Needles, By Material:

o Stainless Steel

o Gold

o Silver

o Others

• Acupuncture Needles, By Application:

o Arthritis

o Back Pain

o Neck/Muscle Pain

o Headaches & Migraines

o Others

• Acupuncture Needles Market, By End Use:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Wellness Centers

o Others

• Acupuncture Needles Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Acupuncture Needles Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

