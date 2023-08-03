United Kingdom Private Healthcare Self-Pay Market Report 2023: Seismic Impact of Covid-19 Drives Market-Beating Growth in Self-Pay Healthcare

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Healthcare Self-Pay UK Market Report: Fifth Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For those invested in the private outpatient and inpatient healthcare sector, this comprehensive report is a must-read.

Designed to cater to service providers, suppliers, advisors, investors, and insurers operating within this burgeoning market, the report provides invaluable insights and future projections for the years ahead.

Despite the challenges posed by factors like staffing and resource allocation, the market has shown remarkable growth in patients opting for private care. Indications suggest that the self-pay market will continue to expand, prompting providers to strategize and cater to diverse patient needs to capitalize on this burgeoning interest and convert it into actual demand.

In addition, some NHS Trusts are beginning to provide wider availability of information and procedure prices in an attempt to recover NHS private patient revenues. However, this varies depending on geography, the existence of dedicated private patient beds, and local pressures. This begs the question: Are NHS Private Patient Units (PPUs) missing this opportunity to compete within the independent sector?

What the report covers

Market

Market research and analysis

Market insight from leading providers

Price comparisons

Major provider scheme and finance options

The patient perspective

The future of self-pay

Appendices

Glossary

Regulators

Trade Associations

Major independent sector healthcare providers

Private providers details pricing and comparisons

Who is the report for

Hospital & Clinic C-suite Professionals

Specialist Acute Medical Care Providers

Private Medical Insurance Groups

Clinical Commissioning Groups

NHS Foundation Trusts

Investors

Banks

Private Equity

Central & Local Government

Think Tanks

Lawyers

Management Consultants





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary and Highlights

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS 1

1. THE RESEARCH IN CONTEXT

1.1 Recent trends in private healthcare

1.2 Provider market shares

1.3 Recent trends in the insured market

1.4 Private practice fee income

1.5 Overview of the UK self-pay market

1.5.1 The regional picture

1.6 The cosmetic surgery market

1.6.1 Cosmetic surgery key findings

1.6.2 Cosmetic surgery growth drivers

1.6.3 Hair restoration surgery

1.6.4 International medical travel

1.6.5 Marketing cosmetic surgery

1.6.6 UK comparison with global trends in cosmetic surgery

1.6.7 The gender difference

1.6.8 Cosmetic surgery demand and supply including regional variation

2. MARKET

2.1 The role of the private medical insurers

2.2 The role of the NHS

2.3 Moves by major acute providers and others

2.4 The role of third-party administrators

2.5 The role of finance providers

2.6 Regulation and oversight

2.6.1 Care Quality Commission developments for independent acute hospitals and clinics

2.6.1.1 The CQC and the cosmetic market

2.6.1.2 CQC review of cosmetic providers 2019

3. SURVEY AND RESEARCH ANALYSIS

3.1 Survey feedback and responses: SurveyMonkey

3.1.1 What percentage of your total admissions (inpatient and day case) is self-pay?

3.1.2 Movement in the percentage of self-pay admissions over the last 12 months

3.1.3 What factors have affected the number of self-pay admissions during 2022?

3.1.4 If you offer a fixed-price surgery scheme, what does the price include?

3.1.5 What percentage of patients have needs or risk factors that lead you to charge something different to the published fixed price?

3.1.6 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on informing and influencing patient choice?

3.1.7 What do you think the impact of PHIN has been on driving quality and outcomes of care?

3.1.8 How do you think PHIN's work will affect your business and the self-pay market in the future?

3.1.9 What proportion of your marketing budget do you intend to allocate to the promotion of self- pay surgery?

3.1.10 In marketing self-pay surgery, which of the following marketing and promotional activities are you likely to use in the next 12 months?

3.1.11 Which of the following marketing and promotional activities do you feel are the most successful in attracting self-pay patients? Select the three most effective activities:

3.1.12 Prospects for the self-pay market over the next three years

3.1.13 What do you think will be the most important factors affecting the self-pay market over the next three years?

3.1.14 In which age group do you think there will be the most demand for self-pay?

3.2 Research outputs: Google Trends (UK) research

3.2.1 Cataract surgery

3.2.2 Hip replacement

3.2.3 Knee replacement

3.2.4 Hernia repair

3.2.5 MRI Scanning

4. MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Clinical drivers

4.2 Private medical insurance

4.3 Affordability

4.4 The NHS

4.6 Consumer focus

4.8 Quality

5. PRICE COMPARISONS

5.1 Pricing for self-pay procedures

5.1.1 Prostate surgery

5.1.2 Hip replacement

5.1.3 Shoulder surgery

5.2 Calculating the percentage difference for average treatment prices

5.3 NHS pricing for self-pay procedures

5.4 Pricing for cosmetic surgery procedures

6. MAJOR PROVIDER SCHEMES AND FINANCE OPTIONS

6.1 Comparison of fixed price schemes from major providers

6.1.1 Nuffield Health

6.1.2 Circle Health

6.1.3 Spire Healthcare

6.1.5 Ramsay Health Care

6.2 Third-party administrators

6.3 Patient acquisition and treatment sourcing services

6.4 Comparison of finance schemes from major providers for self-pay andcosmetic surgery patients

7. THE PATIENT PERSPECTIVE

7.1 PHIN's perspective

8. THE FUTURE OF SELF-PAY

8.1 The views of influencers and opinion leaders

8.2 New players attracted to the self-pay market

8.2.1 Online and app-based services

8.2.2 Private GP services

8.3 The role of clinical innovation

8.4 Demographics

8.5 The role of effective marketing and engagement

8.6 Quality as a driver

APPENDIX 1. GLOSSARY

APPENDIX 2. REGULATORS

APPENDIX 3. TRADE BODIES AND ASSOCIATIONS

APPENDIX 4. MAJOR INDEPENDENT HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

APPENDIX 5. PRIVATE PROVIDERS DETAILS PRICING AND COMPARISONS

APPENDIX 6. FINANCIAL APPENDIX

LIST OF TABLES

Table ES1 GoPrivate.com web visitors 2020, 2021 and 2022

Table ES2 Comparison of average UK self-pay prices for high volume procedures winter 2021 and January 2023

Table 1.1 Private acute medical care hospital market value (independent acute medical hospitals & clinics & NHS private patients), UK 2003-2022

Table 1.2 Independent acute medical hospitals and clinics UK market value, and revenues by purchaser, 2003?2021 and 2022 projections

Table 1.3 Independent acute medical hospitals and clinics UK market value, and revenues by purchaser, 2003 to 2021 and 2022 projections

Table 1.4 Self-pay knee replacement consultant fees UK

Table 1.5 Inguinal hernia repair self-pay consultant fees, UK

Table 1.6 Top ten procedures by admission volumes Q3 2019 and Q3 2022

Table 1.7 Top ten self-pay procedures by admission volumes Q3 2019 and Q3 2022

Table 1.8 Private discharges by sector Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2022

Table 1.9 Privately funded self-pay activity, Q3 2019 vs. with Q3 2022, by UK regions

Table 1.10 BAAPS Annual Audit results, 2022

Table 2.1 NHS Private patient revenues by region, UK, 2018/19?2021/22

Table 5.1 Prostate (TURP) prices (GBP) across the UK, 2023

Table 5.2 Topline comparison of UK total hip replacement prices (GBP), 2023

Table 5.3 Shoulder replacement surgery prices (GBP), 2023

Table. 5.4 Topline breast enlargement price comparison (GBP)

Table 5.5 Topline liposuction price comparison (GBP)

Table 6.1 Comparison of fixed price schemes from major providers

Table 6.2 GoPrivate direct enquiries by region

Table 8.1 Care Quality Commission ratings by provider group, April 2023

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure ES1 Google Trend searches for private healthcare and the cost of private treatment 12 month trend

Figure ES2 Google Trend 5 year searches for private healthcare and the cost of private treatment

Figure ES3 Activity by discharge for the top self-pay procedures, Q3 2019 compared with Q3 2022

Figure 1.1 Independent sector market shares by turnover year ending 2021

Figure 1.2 Sources of revenue for independent sector providers, £m, 2021

Figure 1.3 Self-pay knee replacement consultant fees, UK

Figure 1.4 Inguinal hernia repair self-pay consultant fees, UK

Figure 1.5 Top ten self-pay procedures by admission volumes Q3 2019 and Q3 2022

Figure 1.6 Private discharges by sector Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2022

Figure 1.7 Self-pay volumes across Quarter 3 2022, UK

Figure 1.8 BAAPS Annual Audit results, male vs. female procedures, 2022

Figure 1.9 Annual growth in cosmetic surgery procedures 2004 to 2022

Figure 2.1 NHS diagnostic waits by test and commissioning region, December 2022

Figure 2.2 RTT waits by specialty, December 2022

Figure 2.3 RTT overall performance and trajectory 2007?December 2022

Figure 2.4 RTT waiting times in England mapped

Figure 3.1 Percentage of respondent admissions (inpatient + day case) as self-pay

Figure 3.2 Movement in the percentage of respondent admissions over the past 12 months

Figure 3.3 Factors affecting the number of self-pay admissions during 2022

Figure 3.4 Inclusive components of fixed price surgery scheme

Figure 3.5 Percentage of patients with needs or risk factors requiring a change to the published fixed price

Figure 3.6 The impact of PHIN on informing and influencing patient choice

Figure 3.7 The impact of PHIN on driving quality and outcomes of care

Figure 3.8 The impact of PHIN on your business and the self-pay market in the future

Figure 3.9 Proportion of marketing budget allocated to the promotion of self-pay surgery

Figure 3.10 Marketing and promotional activities likely to be used in the next 12 months

Figure 3.11 The most effective marketing and promotional activities

Figure 3.12 Prospects for the self-pay market over the next three years

Figure 3.13 Most important factors affecting the self-pay market over the next three years

Figure 3.14 Demand for self-pay by age group

Figure 3.15 12 month cataract surgery searches Google Trends UK

Figure 3.16 Five-year trend for cataract surgery searches

Figure 3.17 12 month hip replacement searches Google Trends UK

Figure 3.18 Five-year trend for hip replacement searches

Figure 3.19 12 month knee replacement searches Google Trends UK

Figure 3.20 Five-year trend searches knee replacement

Figure 3.21 12 month hernia repair searches Google Trends UK

Figure 3.22 Five-year trend searches for hernia repair

Figure 3.23 12 month MRI scan searches Google Trends UK

Figure 3.24 Five-year search terms relating to MRI scan

Figure 6.1 GoPrivate website visitors 2020, 2021 and 2022 (full years)

Figure 6.2 GoPrivate direct enquires by city

Figure 6.3 Direct enquiries to GoPrivate, Q1 2022 compared with Q1 2023

Figure 7.1 The consumer journey





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes





Nuffield Health

Circle Health

Spire Healthcare

Ramsay Healthcare

NHS





