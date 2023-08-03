New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing in Veterinary Medicine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482437/?utm_source=GNW



The global 3D printing in veterinary medicine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027. The major factors include growing incidences of animal surgeries, wide applications of 3D printing technology in veterinary medicine, and extensive research and development augmenting the growth of the market globally. 3D printing is also known as additive manufacturing. Nowadays, it is used by most vets to deal with implants, prosthetics, to tissue substitutes. Veterans are gradually turning to these 3D printing medical procedures because of the benefits associated with them, such as cost savings and the flexibility of the device, and others. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the increasing application of 3D printing technology in veterinary medicines, increasing government investments in R&D activities, rising awareness among vets, and the growing animal population. Also, the increasing number of students in the veterinary field is impelling the growth of the market as they use 3D models for learning and practice.

Rising use of 3D printing in various Applications

Over the past few years, demand for 3D printing in animals has been rising, which is attributed to the use of masks post surgeries, animal disability, and 3D models.This technology is used for prosthetics and orthotics for animals, canine masks, veterinary implants, customized bones, and surgical models.



The 3D printing technique helps the surgeon to perform model-based surgery before doing the actual surgery on animals.For instance, in 2017, a Turkey-based company, BTech, 3D printed a prosthetic jaw for an injured sea turtle.



The titanium jaw allowed the injured turtle to eat again.Similarly, in 2018, Dr.



Michelle Oblak at the Ontario veterinary college used a 3D-printed customized part of the skull of a dog with a massive brain tumor. Moreover, this technique helps in teaching practice in veterinary for students as well. Thus, in turn, these factors are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market globally.

A growing number of surgeries

In recent years, veterinary medicine has seen tremendous changes with respect to diagnosis and treatment.Owing to the rise in the number of animals, the surge in the number of surgeries of animals, such as orthopedic surgery, dental, ophthalmic, and others, is also growing, which propels the market growth.



Nowadays, veterinarians are using 3D printing technology to rehearse the procedure, which allows fewer patient complications and a decrease in surgical time. This technique helps surgeons to make surgeries safer and more accurate for animals, especially dogs and cats.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D printing in the veterinary medicine market is segmented into product type, material type, end user, and company.Based on product type, the market is divided into 3D printed masks, 3D printed animal prosthetics & orthodontics, 3D printed implants, 3D printed anatomical models, and others.



Based on material type, the market is divided into titanium, Biomed white resin, plastics, and others.Based on end users, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of animal surgeries and disabilities in the country.

Market Players

3D Systems Corporation, BTech Innovation, Formlabs Inc., Med Dimensions LLC, VET 3D, and M3D ILAB Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



