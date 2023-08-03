New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contraceptive Devices Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482425/?utm_source=GNW



The global contraceptive devices market is estimated to increase at an impressive rate through 2027.People use contraceptive devices to avoid pregnancy and infectious diseases spread through their genitals.



Contraceptives found in the market include caps, combined pills, contraceptive implants, diaphragms, vaginal rings, intrauterine devices, and a condom.These devices are made for and used by both male and female users.



Contraceptive devices act as a physical obstacle preventing sperm from contacting a uterus.Thereby, it helps in restraining insemination and reducing the risk of infection.



The rising prevalence of STDs and growing awareness of people’s overpopulation control is expected to drive the market for contraceptive devices.

Furthermore, an increase in government initiatives, marketing efforts by the market players, and a rise in disposable income are other factors that are expected to appreciably influence the market’s progress through 2027. In 2020, The fertility rate in the United States Fertility Rate was 1.78 per person. The above data shows that people are quite serious about family planning and take precautions to avoid pregnancy. Thus, the United States Contraception market is going to experience growth in the projected year due to their awareness and increasing population.

Rising Prevalence of STDs and Growing Awareness is Propelling the Market

People are facing different complications and problems due to variations in their daily lifestyles.Lifestyle involves diet, sleeping hours, physical activities, and psychological conditions like stress, anxiety, and other problems.



STDs (sexually transmitted diseases) are a significant global health issue.According to the WHO, on average, 1 out of 25 people face STDs, which may be one STI or multiple infections at the same time, which means 4% of the global population is suffering from STDs.



After analyzing the scenario, people are more aware of the STDs and opt for different methods the keep themselves safe.As a result, the demand for contraceptive devices is expected to swell in the forthcoming years.



International agencies and governments worldwide are running different awareness campaigns and distributing contraceptive devices to stop STDs from spreading and controlling the rapid boost of the population. Various governments of the world are running separate campaigns, such as STI National Strategic Plan, and providing funds and grants to NGOs or organizations working in this sector to take control over STDs. This favorable condition is going to impact the growth of contraceptive devices positively.

The rapidly growing population of developing economies is a significant concern for the people as well as the government.Countries like India and China have established government organizations to help the different ministry to take preventive measures and control the problem.



Due to modernization, people are busy with their work and are adopting family planning for career building. According to WHO, in 2019, there were 1.9 billion women of reproductive age group globally; out of them, 1.1 billion needed family planning. Thus, the demand for contraceptive devices is going to increase for population control. Additionally, the high absorption rate, rise in disposable income, and effort by the market player are the factor that led to increasing demand for contraceptive devices in the market for a projected year.

Health Issue Associated with Contraceptive Devices is Restraining Growth

Every medicine has side effects on the consumer after completing the dose or treatment.Same as the increased risk of infection involved in the use of a contraceptive device which could lead to infertility.



These factors are expected to create hurdles in the adoption of the contraceptive devices market. Apart from these, the lack of social acceptance and competition between the rivals to make the alternative can negatively influence the growth of the market.

Increase in Research and Development Investment

Expansion in the contraceptive devices market is driving the launch of new products and deliberate partnerships among the organizations.The current scenarios will help both organizations to use their competencies to develop innovative products and increase profits.



Apart from these, rising disposable income around developed countries is expected to propel the market.

Market Segmentation

The global contraceptive devices market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and end user.Based on product type, the market is divided into condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, sponges, vaginal rings, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and others.



Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Based on end users, the market is split into male and female, by company.

Market Players

Cooper Surgical, Inc., Pfizer, Inc, Merck & Co Inc, AbbVie, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ansell Ltd, Bayer AG, Mayer Laboratories Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc are the major player operating in the contraceptive devices Market.



