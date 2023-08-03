New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370173/?utm_source=GNW



Global human papillomavirus vaccine market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028.Growing incidences of Human Papillomavirus Virus-related diseases, along with the rise in initiatives by government and private organizations to spread awareness related to human papillomavirus worldwide, are augmenting the growth of the market.



Human papillomavirus infection is the most common sexually transmitted contamination caused by Human Papillomavirus Virus-related cancers such as cervical, penile, and genital cancer.Human papillomavirus vaccines are immunizations that protect from certain types of human papillomavirus.



It protects against either two, four, or nine kinds of Human Papillomavirus Virus.The factors supporting the market’s growth are the increasing research for the development of therapeutic vaccines, the large number of clinical trials, increasing awareness and government investments, growing need to reduce Human Papillomavirus Virus infections, among others.



According to clinical trials.gov, as of November 2022, around 394 clinical studies are in different phases of development related to human papillomavirus vaccines across the globe.

Increasing Cases of Human Papillomavirus Diseases

Upsurge in the cases of Human Papillomavirus related diseases in different organs such as the anal, oropharynx, and genital parts has significantly raised the demand for Human Papillomavirus vaccines, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for market growth.There are just three types of vaccines in the market: bivalent, tetravalent, and nonvalent.



All three vaccines are highly effective in avoiding infection with both virus types 16 and 18, which are liable for curing 70% of cervical cancer cases.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, human papillomavirus is the most common sexually transmitted infection.



Over 70% of vulvar and vaginal diseases, 60% of penile malignant growths, and 90% of anal cancer and cervical tumors are caused because of Human Papillomavirus.Moreover, in women, cervical cancer is very common among those age between 9 to 30, which spurs the need for the HPV vaccine.



For instance, according to the WHO, in 2017, cervical cancer was liable for over 2,50,000 deaths of women globally, and 85% of these deaths occurred in developing countries.

Increasing Initiatives by Government & Private Organizations

Over the past few years, governments of different nations and private organizations have been taking several steps to create awareness among the population with regard to papillomavirus among the population, thereby driving the growth of the human papillomavirus vaccine market.This has, in turn, increased the research and development activities and products launched related to human papillomavirus vaccine.



For instance, recently, India launched the first quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer. Also, Profectus Biosciences, Inc., is in the process of developing GeneVax prime/VesiculoVax, a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The vaccine is believed to be effective against seven Human Papillomavirus kinds. Furthermore, organizations, especially UNICEF, have made efforts to improve vaccine acceptance over the years. The impact of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund and UNICEF supply division permits vaccinations to be acquired at lower prices for diverse nations.

Market Segmentation

Global human papillomavirus vaccine market is segmented into valence, disease indication, distribution channel, and company.Based on valence, the market is divided into bivalent, quadrivalent, nonvalent, and others.



Based on disease indication, the market is categorized into cervical cancer, anal cancer, vaginal cancer, penile cancer, vulvar cancer, and others.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, governmental & non-governmental organizations, public & private alliances, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of human papillomavirus-related diseases and better healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Market Players

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., Sanofi SA, and Bharat Biotech International Limited are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global human papillomavirus vaccine market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Valence:

o Bivalent

o Quadrivalent

o Nonvalent

o Others

• Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication:

o Cervical Cancer

o Anal Cancer

o Vaginal Cancer

o Penile Cancer

o Vulvar Cancer

o Others

• Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Governmental & Non-Governmental Organizations

o Public & Private Alliances

o Others

• Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370173/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________