Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Reach $4.04 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Surge in Surgical Procedures

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Drainage Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Active, Passive), By Application (Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgeries, Orthopedics), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical drainage devices market size is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

This industry is growing due to the increasing rate of chronic diseases across the globe which often requires surgical intervention. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the importance of preventing surgical site infections, which has led to an increased demand for the high-quality surgical drainage devices.



In the past several years. The number of surgical procedures being done is rising across the globe. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, neurological, thoracic, and orthopedics disorders, is one of the significant factors resulting to an increase in the number of surgeries being conducted.

The occurrence of noncommunicable and infectious diseases has increased during the past few decades. This increase can be attributed largely to the rising prevalence of food-borne diseases, urbanization, and borderline poverty in the majority of developing economies, and antimicrobial resistance.



Moreover, the market has suffered as a result of COVID-19. This is because several elective surgical treatments have been delayed as it spreads in the medical facilities where these surgical operations are carried out. Moreover, the operating environment increases the dangers of infection for the surgeons, which restrained market expansion.

However government initiatives had also ensured that patient and hospitals have access to quality medical devices access. For instance, FDA issued a shortage list for devices to provide transparency to the general public; furthermore, it also ensured the availability of various diagnostic, therapeutic, and protective medical device

Companies Mentioned

Acelity L.P Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Stryker Corporation

C.R. Bard

Ethicon, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen

Medela A G

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on the product the active segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 80.6% in 2022 and it also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application thoracic and cardiovascular accounted for the highest revenue share of 24.6% in 2022

Hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share of 45.5% in 2022 owing to large number of surgical procedures being carried out in this facility

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period

Growing burden of cancer, rise in disposable income in Asia Pacific countries, and increasing geriatric population is driving the market growth in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Surgical Drainage Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rise in number of surgeries

3.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.3 Vast product diversity

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Complications caused by drainage devices

3.3.2 Rise in number of minimally invasive surgeries

3.3.3 Product recall

3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.1 Rise in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies

3.4.2 Increase in the number of cardiac surgeries

3.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.6 Surgical drainage devices - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Market Position Analysis



Chapter 4 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Surgical Drainage Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by, Product, Application, and End use



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b92tc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment