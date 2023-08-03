New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artillery Systems Market Size and Trend Analysis Including Segments, Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482529/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

The Global Artillery Systems Market 2023–2033 report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years.The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants.



It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for artillery systems market over the forecast period.



Land warfare techniques have undergone significant changes over the past decade due to the rise of technologically improved threats, thereby requiring militaries to employ newer artillery systems to neutralize these emerging challenges.In addition, the demand for artillery systems is also anticipated to be driven by the ongoing territorial and border conflicts in several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



There is a growing demand for procurement of advanced long range and high precision artillery and multiple launch rocket system for enhanced attack capabilities. Furthermore, the modernization initiatives by major military powers such as the US, India, China, and Russia are anticipated to drive the artillery systems market over the coming years.



The self-propelled artillery systems segment is expected to be the largest segment and is expected to account for 39.8% of the global artillery systems market over the forecast period. Heavy investment for the procurement of self-propelled artillery systems by some of major countries in Europe, Asia-pacific, and Middle East regions is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. According to Chandan Kumar Nayak, Defense Analyst at GlobalData: "The accuracy of indirect fire, delivered at long ranges by artillery systems, has improved considerably over the years. This has been possible due to the incorporation of advanced onboard computers and targeting sensors into artillery systems. Modern self-propelled artillery systems can integrate and process data from a wide range of sources: EO/IR sensors, observation, counter-battery radars, UAVs, reconnaissance aircraft, and satellites. The future military theater will mainly be characterized by precise, intense, and short engagements. These technological advancements are expected to further propel the growth of artillery systems market over the next decade.”



Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global artillery systems market from 2023 to 2033.Geopolitical tensions across the region, along with territorial disputes, have prompted a surge in the procurement of several new artillery systems by the countries in the region.



China’s dominance is attributed to its ongoing programs, such as the PGL-625 self- propelled artillery systems, the PHL-16 multiple rocket launch systems, and the PHL-11 multiple rocket launch systems.The high procurement can be attributed to China military modernization initiatives to establish itself as the dominant military force in the region.



India is the second largest procurer of the artillery system and has several high-value ongoing programs, with the latest procurement of one of the most advanced indigenously developed towed artillery systems, ‘ATAGS’.



Key Highlights

- The global artillery systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

- The global artillery systems market is classified into six categories: Self-Propelled Artillery Systems, Towed Artillery Systems, Mortar Systems, Multiple Rocket Launch Systems (MRLS), Naval Guns, and Close-In Weapon System (CIWS).

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global artillery systems market over the forecast period with a market share of 40.2%, followed by Europe and North American regions.

- Self-Propelled Artillery Systems is expected to be the largest segment over the forecast period.



