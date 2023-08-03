Cell Sorter Market to Reach $1.29Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Cell Sorter Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Reagents), by Application (Research Applications and Clinical Applications), and by End User (Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global cell sorter industry generated $0.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $1.29 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4311

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

An increase in the prevalence of HIV and cancer, a rise in technological advancements in cell sorters, and a surge in government support for research and development activities drive the growth of the global cell sorter market. However, the high cost associated with the cell sorter restricts market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets, such as the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure and the establishment of hospitals and research institutes, present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $1.29 Billion CAGR 8.6% No. of Pages in Report 273 Segments covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Drivers An increase in the prevalence of HIV and cancer

A rise in technological advancements in cell sorters

A surge in government support for research and development activities Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost of cell sorters

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global cell sorter market owing to a decrease in demand for cell sorter devices due to the low hospitalization rate, lower diagnosis rate, and many surgeries either cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

In addition, delays in diagnosis or treatment for chronic diseases and delays in research and development activities hamper market growth during pandemic.

However, the market has recovered quickly and shows stable growth for the cell sorter market owing to an increase in patient visits for the diagnosis of diseases, a rise in technological advancements in cell sorters, and a rise in research and development activities in cell research.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (273 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/cell-sorter-market

The instruments segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the instruments segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global cell sorter market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the high adoption of cell sorter instruments such as fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting instruments, which provide a highly accurate and precise sorting method.

The research application segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the research application segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half the global cell sorter market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also display the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in focus on research activities in immunology, cancer biology, and stem cell research fields, which necessitate the use of cell sorting instruments to analyze the mechanisms of cells, which contributes towards the cell sorters market growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to rule the roost by 2032

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global cell sorter market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The growth is attributed to a rise in demand for cell sorters in pharmaceutical companies, as they offer high-speed, high-throughput, and sophisticated cell sorting platforms. However, the hospitals and clinical testing laboratories segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2032. The surge in demand for advanced cell analysis techniques and the growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer led to a rise in demand for cell sorters in hospitals and clinical testing laboratories.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4311

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cell sorter market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for diagnosis, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer promoted the growth of the cell sorter market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032. The high prevalence of the geriatric population with an increase in the need for diagnostic procedures, the surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in research and development activities in fields such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, and the surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the growth of the cell sorter market.

Leading Market Players

A Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cytonome/St, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cell sorter market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR

The global erythropoietin drugs market size was valued at $9,243.12 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,414.59 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was $98,026 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $125,552 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global healthcare information technology (IT) market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global dialysis market size was valued at $91,205.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $129,756.8 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The global liquid biopsy market size accounted for $1,204.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,804.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter