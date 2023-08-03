Transportation Management System (TMS) Market - Global Forecast to 2028 - Evolving 5G to Transform Transportation Management System

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transportation Management System (TMS) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime), End-user, Solutions (Consulting, Implementation & Integration), Services, Vertical & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transportation management system (TMS) market is on the cusp of exponential growth, poised to surge from USD 13.5 billion in 2023 to an astounding USD 33.3 billion by 2028, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%

TMS proves to be a game-changer for businesses, empowering them to optimize their transportation processes through efficient route planning, load consolidation, carrier selection, and freight auditing. With the promise of significant cost savings through improved operational efficiency, reduced empty miles, and minimized transportation-related expenses, the TMS market is anticipated to witness unprecedented expansion.

This comprehensive market study delves into various segments of the transportation management system market, estimating its potential growth across offerings, transportation modes, solutions, services, verticals, end-users, and regions.

Additionally, the study includes a rigorous competitive analysis of key market players, their company profiles, noteworthy product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Based on services, the consulting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the transportation management system market by services, consulting segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The best performance from internal workers can be ensured at a reasonable price with the help of consulting services.

Additionally, it's crucial for end-users because some businesses lack the knowledge necessary to comprehend the complexity of TMS configuration. These services play an important role in the implementation of TMS solutions. Consulting service providers guide companies in the deployment of TMS that help address specific business-process requirements most feasibly.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The market for transport management systems is predicted to be led by North America, which is also expected to account for the biggest market size during the forecast period. Improvements in machine-to-machine (M2M), mobile, and cloud technologies in transportation are the main causes of increased business process efficiency.

As major corporations and small and medium-sized businesses concentrate on creating cutting-edge TMS solutions combined with technical breakthroughs like analytics, AL, and ML, North America is expected to promote market growth.

Additionally, due to its superior IT infrastructure and early adoption of cloud and mobile technologies, North America is able to minimise operational costs across all industries.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), and Descartes (Canada).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Transportation Management Systems to Tackle High Demand from e-Commerce Sector

Retail Segment and US to Account for Large Shares in North American Transportation Management System Market in 2023

Roadways Segment and China to Account for Large Shares in Asia-Pacific Transportation Management System Market in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Cloud-based SaaS Solutions to Drive Transportation Management System Market

Mergers & Acquisitions of Top-Tier TMS Product Players with Startup Solutions

Strengthening Bilateral Trade Relations Between Various Countries and Growth in Global Trade

Technological Advancements in Transportation and Logistics Industry

Exponential Growth in Ecommerce Industry

Need to Replace and Update Existing Conventional Transportation Management Systems

Restraints

Growing Concerns Over Data Security

Inaccuracies in Data Sets

Opportunities

Evolving 5G to Transform Transportation Management System

Autonomous and Connected Vehicles to Transform Transportation and Logistics Industry

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Technology and Industry 4.0

Challenges

Slow Adoption of TMS Solutions due to High Capital Investment

Lack of Awareness of Benefits of TMS Among End-users

Industry Trends

Transportation Management System Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Ecosystem Analysis

Transportation Management System Solution/Service Providers

Transportation Management System Integrators

Transportation Management System Freight Forwarders

Transportation Management System Technology Enablers

TMS Integrations

WMS-TMS Integration

ERP-TMS Integration

e-Commerce TMS Integration

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Big Data and Analytics

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

5G

Internet of Things

Related Technologies

Cloud Computing

Geospatial Technology

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Unilever Cut Transport Costs with Implementation of Oracle Solutions

Case Study 2: Xiwei Built Efficient Transportation and Delivery Platform with SAP Transportation Management

Case Study 3: Implementation of Manhattan TMS Solution Resulted in More Efficiency

Case Study 4: Celestica Deployed MercuryGate TMS Solution to Reduce Global Transportation Costs

Case Study 5: Brown Trucking Selected Truckmate TMS by Trimble to Get Crucial Data for Its Operations

Case Study 6: Avery Dennison Adopted Transplace TMS to Save Cost and Simplify US and Mexico Customs Compliance

Case Study 7: Crowley Relies on 3GTMS to Manage Defense Dept. Contract Without Missing Deadline

Company Profiles

Major Players

Oracle

SAP

Manhattan Associates

C.H. Robinson

Trimble

WiseTech Global

Descartes

E2Open

Generix Group

MercuryGate International

Blue Yonder

Uber Freight

Alpega Group

Worldwide Express

Infor

Kinaxis

Startups/SMEs

3GTMS

Shipwell

3T Logistics & Technology Group

RateLinx

oTMS

nShift

Bluerock Logistics

Elemica

Tesisquare

DDS Logistics

vTradEx

Shiptify

GlobalTranz

InMotion Global

Logistically

One Network Enterprises

IntelliTrans

Allotrac

Revenova

Princeton TMX

CTSI Global

PCS Software

