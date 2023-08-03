Drilling Tools International to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drilling Tools International Corp. (“DTI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DTI), a leading oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in horizontal and directional drilling, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before market open on Monday, August 14, 2023.



DTI (Nasdaq: DTI) is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. DTI operates from 22 locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI visit: www.drillingtools.com.

