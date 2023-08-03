PVC Foam Sheet Market Revenue to Cross USD 42.8 Bn by 2031 Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global PVC foam sheet market was valued at US$ 28.9 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 42.8 Bn by 2031 .



Surge in popularity of lightweight packaging solutions in several industries is bolstering the demand for PVC foam sheets. High adoption rate of these sheets in the construction industry is ascribed to favorable features of PVC foams such as non-toxicity, dimensional accuracy, ease of installation, water resistance, and lightweight. Increase in adoption of PVC foam sheets by architects and interior designers is anticipated to broaden market outlook. Significant demand for PVC foam sheets in the signage and graphics sector presents substantial business opportunities for market players. Based on application, the furniture & interior design segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Brochure at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73531

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly competitive, with small- and medium-sized players competing against large companies and among each other. Most key players are investing significantly in R&D activities and expanding product portfolio in order to increase market share.

Prominent companies in the PVC foam sheet market are:

3A Composites, Ecoste, Armacell International S.A., Potentech (Guangdong) Limited, Stadur Produktions GmbH & Co.KG, Regal Plastics, Acrypoly, Gilman Brothers, Biopac India Corporation, Emco Industrial Plastics, All-Foam Products Company, Acrylic House, Meghmani Group, and Kemron are key entities operating in this sector.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Usage in Building & Construction Applications

PVC foam sheets are extensively utilized in the building & construction industry due to numerous performance characteristics such as high impact resistance and durability. Widespread utilization of these in pipes, cables, window profiles, wall cladding, flooring, and roofing is anticipated to augment market development in the next few years. Additionally, PVC foam sheets are resistant to fire, UV rays, abrasion, and moisture; hence, these are preferred for building exteriors such as facades and exterior cladding. PVC foam sheets are also becoming popular in the construction industry due to their environmental benefits.

Increase in Adoption in Automotive Industry

Automotive is a lucrative end-use segment of the market. Increase in applications of PVC foams in a range of interior and exterior automotive parts is expected to augment market growth. PVC foam sheets are widely utilized in the making of HVAC ducting, tail lights & head lamps, door panels, and center high mounted stop light (CHMSL) gaskets. Rise in demand for automotive materials that reduce sound and vibrations in vehicles is a key factor anticipated to bolster adoption of PVC foam sheets in automotive components.

Key Growth Drivers of PVC Foam Sheet Market

Rise in demand for lightweight packaging solutions is a key driver of the market. Considerable R&D in PVC foam sheets can be ascribed to ease of fabrication into different sizes & shapes, cost-effectiveness for packaging companies, and versatility in terms of printability.



Rapid expansion of the building & construction sector is projected to augment market outlook. End-use industries are utilizing PVC foams for a wide range of applications due to numerous attractive/favorable properties, especially weather resistance, water resistance, high mechanical strength, and esthetics.



High rate of adoption of PVC foam sheets in the automotive manufacturing industry across the globe is anticipated to bolster the PVC foam sheet market.



Share Your Requirement and Get Customized Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73531

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the leading market share during the forecast period. South Korea, Japan, India, and Japan are significant markets in the region. Considerable rate of adoption of PVC foam sheets in automotive and building & construction applications is anticipated to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Increase in utilization of PVC foam sheets in building applications, such as cladding, roofing, and interior decoration, can be ascribed to favorable performance characteristics such as moldability, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Significant utilization of PVC foam sheets in furniture in developing countries is driving sales in the region.

Segmentation

The global PVC foam sheet market is segmented based on

Grade

Low Density Foam

Medium Density Foam

High Density Foam



Thickness

Up to 5 mm

> 5 mm to 8 mm

> 8 mm to 11 mm

> 11 mm

Type

PVC Free Foam Board

PVC Celuka Foam Board

PVC Co-extruded Foam Sheet

PVC Laminated Foam Sheet

Others



Application

Wall & Ceiling Panels

Automotive Components

Furniture & Interior Design

POP Displays & Signage

Insulation

Exhibit Spaces

Others



End-use

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Packaging

Advertisement

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Procure Complete Report (410 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=73531<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com