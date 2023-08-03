AYR Wellness Adds Michael Warren to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness, Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), today announced that it has welcomed Michael Warren to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are proud to welcome Michael to AYR’s Board of Directors,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Executive Chairman of AYR. “Michael’s successful career in financial services and his pioneering work in workplace Diversity Equity & Inclusion initiatives will bring immense value and perspective to our organization.”

Mr. Warren’s 30-year career in financial services is comprised of experience in asset management, capital markets and banking, and includes 20 years of direct management responsibility at Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Metrodigi Inc., a privately held digital publisher.

He sits on the Board of Trustees for the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco-based organization dedicated to fighting systemic injustices and creating pathways out of poverty and crisis, and the Board of Directors for First Tee of San Francisco, a youth development organization and mentoring program centered around the principles of golf.

Mr. Warren received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his Bachelor of Science in Management Science from MIT.

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 85+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com.

