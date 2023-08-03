Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Databook 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics, 2018-2027

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Switzerland is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach US$1,165.2 million in 2023, with a remarkable annual increase of 11.9%.
Over the past four years, the market has demonstrated consistent expansion, recording a CAGR of 12.6% during 2018-2022. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with a forecasted CAGR of 11.3% during 2023-2027, propelling the loyalty market in Switzerland to reach US$1,787.7 million by 2027.
The report offers a data-centric analysis, presenting over 50 KPIs at the country level, providing a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics. Based on industry best practices and leveraging a proprietary analytics platform, the report offers valuable insights into emerging business and investment opportunities in the loyalty market.
Businesses can benefit from this analysis by making informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies, benchmarking against competitors, and staying up-to-date with the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, including the increasing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and growing consumer awareness of loyalty program benefits.
Armed with comprehensive data, businesses can develop effective and successful loyalty programs to gain a competitive advantage in the thriving loyalty market of Switzerland.
Scope
Switzerland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Ecommerce Spend
- POS Spend
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Switzerland
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027
- Points programs
- Tier-based programs
- Mission-driven programs
- Spend-based programs
- Gaming programs
- Free perks programs
- Subscription programs
- Community programs
- Refer a friend program
- Paid programs
- Cashback programs
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
- Seller Driven
- Payment Instrument
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Switzerland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
- Free
- Free + Premium
- Premium
Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software
- Analytics and AI Driven
- Normal CRM
Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
- In House
- Third Party Vendor
Switzerland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027
- Software
- Services
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Switzerland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x59oj6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.