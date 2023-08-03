Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size Worth USD 23.97 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.7%

Pune, India., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive blind spot detection system market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2022. The market is projected to expand from USD 7.22 billion in 2023 to USD 23.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.7% over the study period. The expansion can be credited to increasing investments toward the development of the automotive sector in China, Japan, Canada, the U.K., Germany, India, and the U.S. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market, 2023-2030”.

Drivers & Restraints-

Industry Value to Rise on Account of Strict Government Regulations Associated with Vehicle Safety

The automotive blind spot detection system market growth is being driven by the enforcement of stringent government regulations associated with vehicle safety. Besides, key manufacturers are depicting a keen interest in investing in R&D activities for minimizing blind spot areas. However, the sensor performance could be affected due to stickers, snow, rain, dirt, and other weather conditions. This may hamper industry growth to some extent.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 23.97 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 7.22 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Pivotal Companies Forge Partnership Agreements to Increase Geographical Footprint

Leading industry players are striking various agreements for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These include collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers. Additional steps comprise an upsurge in research and development activities and the launch of new products.

Segments-

RADAR Segment to Register Appreciable Growth Driven by Precise Operation

Based on component type, the market for automotive blind spot detection systems is fragmented into camera, RADAR, and ultrasonic. The RADAR segment is estimated to register appreciable expansion over the study period. The expansion is propelled by the surging demand for automotive safety installations.

Passenger Car Segment to Record Substantial Demand Due to Growing Vehicle Production

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is fragmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is poised to hold a dominating share in the market and is expected to expand at a notable rate over the projected period. The growth is impelled by the rising vehicle production and strict government regulations associated with the usage of driver assistance systems.

Based on geography, the market for automotive blind spot detection systems is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Component Type Ultrasonic

RADAR

Camera By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Driven by Availability of Raw Materials

The Asia Pacific automotive blind spot detection system market share is set to expand at a commendable rate over the projected period. The expansion is on account of the increasing availability of raw materials at a low cost.

The Europe market is touted to hold the second-largest share in the market. This is mainly driven by favorable initiatives such as the EuroNCAP, which promotes the easy integration of safety features in vehicles.

Report Coverage:

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the key factors impelling the business scenario across various regions. It also provides an overview of the major trends boosting the global industry landscape. Additional aspects of the report comprise an analysis of the market on the basis of various segments and the vital strategies adopted by pivotal industry players to strengthen their industry positions.

A list of prominent Automotive Blind Spot Detection System manufacturers operating in the global market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Veoneer

Valeo SA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

SerVision

COVID-19 Impact:

Market Expansion Hampered Due to Supply Chain Disruptions

The coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on the global automotive sector. The enforcement of nationwide lockdowns and strict social distancing norms resulted in the complete shutdown of several OEM units. These aspects significantly affected the industry expansion. Additional factors hampering market growth during the pandemic period included wage cuts and unemployment.

Notable Industry Development:

January 2022 – Texas Instruments expanded its automotive offerings with the launch of the AWR2944 radar sensor. The move would help automakers enhance the way ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) sense objects.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030

Key Findings / Definition

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type 5.2.1. Passenger Cars 5.2.2. Commercial Vehicles

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type 5.3.1. Ultrasonic 5.3.2. RADAR 5.3.3. Camera

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region 5.4.1. North America 5.4.2. Europe 5.4.3. Asia Pacific 5.4.4. Rest of the World

North America Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Ultrasonic RADAR Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Mexico Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type

Europe Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Ultrasonic RADAR Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type U.K. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Rest of the Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type

Asia Pacific Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Ultrasonic RADAR Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country China Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Japan Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type India

8.3.2.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type 8.3.3.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type South Korea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Rest of APAC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type

Rest of the World Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Type Ultrasonic RADAR Camera



Continued...

