Draganfly's New Expanded Manufacturing and Production Facility in Saskatoon is Set to be Operational in Q3

The new Saskatoon facility will help Draganfly meet the rising demand for UAV systems.

Los Angeles, CA., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce its new manufacturing facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan is scheduled to come online in Q3. This expansion is part of Draganfly's commitment to meeting the increasing market potential for products and solutions.

The Saskatoon facility is specifically designed to accommodate a growing demand for UAV systems and components, including those engineered for the Heavy Lift, Commander 3 XL, and the Company’s newest product, the Precision Delivery System.

With the incorporation of expanded manufacturing footprint and streamlined processes, the Saskatoon facility will enhance core manufacturing, assembly, integration, and quality control operations. As a result, the facility will increase production capacity while creating new opportunities to develop exciting new products and solutions.

"This is an incredible time for Draganfly with two new facilities to be fully functional along with our integrated Texas AIR Operations center at a time by we are about to witness increased growth in the unmanned aerial industry," said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. "We are excited for our new Saskatoon facility to come online to meet the immediate and ongoing demand."

Following the successful launch of the Burnaby facility, which is enabling Saskatoon to transition to a new and expanded facility, and with the operational commencement of the Texas AIR operations center, Draganfly is well positioned to scale up its operations to meet the expanding industry demand.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

