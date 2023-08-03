Company announcement no. 37 – 23
3 August 2023
NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2023
The interim report for H1 2023 is enclosed.
In connection with publication of the results for H1 2023, a conference call will be hosted on 4 August 2023 at 10:00 AM CEST.
The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
|
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
| Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
|
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
