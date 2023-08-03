The global cell culture media market is projected to reach USD 13.0 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 16.0%

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Culture Media Market by Type, Application, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246587/?utm_source=GNW





By type, the serum-free media segment is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period

In 2022, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market.Serum-free media has been developed as an alternative to serum-containing media to provide a more controlled and defined environment for cell culture.



These media are usually composed of a basal medium supplemented with defined concentrations of growth factors, hormones, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients necessary for cell growth and proliferation. Due to various advantages there has been increased demand for serum-free media among end users, this factor is impacting the segmental growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell culture media market

The cell culture media market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory support and guidelines for the cell culture-based vaccine production, moderate manufacturing costs of vaccines and emphasis on geographical expansion by key market players in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to project the growth of the Asia Pacific region at faster pace.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%

The prominent players in the global cell culture media market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Biologos LLC (US), Cell Applications, Inc. (US), Caisson Laboratories Inc. (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Cell Biologics, Inc. (US), InvivoGen (France), PAN-Biotech GmbH (Germany), Cellular Technology Limited, LLC (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), Athena Environmental Sciences, Inc. (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), Biowest SAS (France), WELGENE Inc.(South Korea), KCell Biosciences (South Korea), and Akron Biotech (US). Research Coverage: The report analyzes the cell culture media market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell culture media market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (R&D spending in pharmaceutical companies, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, growth in stem cell research, the launch of new cell culture media by market players, increasing demand for serum and animal component-free media and the growing focus on personalized medicine), restraints (Expensive cell biology research products, ethical concerns regarding cell biology research), opportunities (Advancing in 3D cell cultures), and challenges (Survival of small players and new entrants) influencing the growth of the cell culture media market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research & development activities, and new product launches in the cell culture media Market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the cell culture media market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell culture media market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Biologos LLC (US).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246587/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________