Prostaglandin Analogs Dominating Global Glaucoma Treatment Market - Ongoing Technological Advancements Boost Growth

The global glaucoma treatment market size was estimated at USD 6.21 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.27 billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.86%.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, and the increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of glaucoma, and growing initiatives by governments and pharmaceutical organizations to increase awareness are driving the demand for glaucoma treatment. Additionally, the potential rise in the use of smart gadgets and screen time among the population is also contributing to the market growth.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Indication, the market is studied across Angle Closure Glaucoma, Congenital Glaucoma, Open Angle Glaucoma, and Secondary Glaucoma. The Congenital Glaucoma is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Type, the market is studied across Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Cholinergic, Combined Medications, and Prostaglandin Analogs. The Prostaglandin Analogs is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Sales Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies, Online Sales, and Retail Pharmacies. The Hospital Pharmacies is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing geriatric population coupled with rising incidences of glaucoma

Growing government and pharmaceutical organizations initiatives to increase awareness on glaucoma

Potential rise in the use of smart gadgets and screen time among the population

Restraints

Lack of early diagnosis in underdeveloped economies

Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancement with eye drops

Increasing research and development activities from pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies for glaucoma treatment

Challenges

Concerns associated with drug recalls

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Glaucoma Treatment Market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global



