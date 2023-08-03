Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities and closely related parties

Mads Hultgren, a related party to Tove Andersen, member of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 3 August 2023 purchased 3,100 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 163.00 per share. Following this transaction, Tove Andersen and related parties own 9,100 shares in Borregaard ASA. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.



Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 3 August 2023

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





