Community Management Corporation And Select Community Services Continue Local Charitable Outreach Initiatives

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation, and Associa Select Community Services, two leading providers of community management services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. areas, continued their efforts to help those in need when team members volunteered at two separate community outreach events.

Fourteen team members from the company’s Virginia office volunteered with Food for Others (FFO), which helps feed families who must often choose between buying food or paying for other basic needs such as housing and healthcare. CMC volunteers packed 700 power packs for the organization’s Power Pack Program, which provides weekend meals to Fairfax County school students experiencing food insecurity. The company also mounted a food drive to help FFO continue its work. To learn more about how to help or volunteer visit https://foodforothers.org/ffovolunteer/.

Eight team members from the company’s Maryland office volunteered with Elizabeth House, a non-profit, all-volunteer food pantry and soup kitchen which prepares and serves hot meals to those in need throughout the greater Laurel, Maryland area. They warmed and prepared more than 130 lunches to be served the following day. The CMC team members were so moved by the charity and its mission, that they have decided to continue volunteering with Elizabeth House on a monthly basis. To learn more about how to help or volunteer visit http://www.fishoflaurel.org/home.html.

Both events were part of Associa’s Great Giveback, a quarterly company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“Both events saw a great turnout by our team members who went above and beyond in their efforts,” said Associa Community Management Corporation Branch President John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “We are proud to make a difference in the lives of those in need and look forward to continuing our support of these charities and others in the future.”

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment