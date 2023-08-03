White Mushroom Industry Forecast to 2030: Canned and Frozen White Mushroom Products Lead the Way

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global White Mushroom Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global white mushroom market is expected to achieve a remarkable milestone, projected to reach USD 68 billion by 2030, growing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for white mushrooms can be attributed to several key factors driving the market's growth.

Factors Driving Demand for White Mushrooms: Health Benefits and Culinary Appeal

One of the primary drivers of the white mushroom market's expansion is the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of white mushrooms. As more people focus on health and wellness, they seek nutritious and low-calorie food options, making white mushrooms an attractive choice. White mushrooms are known for their nutritional value, offering essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Being low in fat and cholesterol, they align well with the preferences of health-conscious individuals.

Additionally, there is a growing culinary interest in white mushroom-based dishes, propelling their demand in the food industry. Their unique umami flavor and firm yet tender texture make them a preferred choice for consumers seeking high-quality culinary experiences. Chefs and food enthusiasts around the world are exploring diverse ways to incorporate white mushrooms into a wide range of delectable dishes.

Growing Popularity of Processed White Mushroom Varieties: Convenience and Flavor Variety

The expansion of the processed fruits and vegetables sector has significantly impacted the white mushroom industry. With urbanization and evolving lifestyles influencing consumer preferences, there is an increasing demand for mushrooms in convenient and user-friendly forms. Processed variations of white mushrooms, such as canned, frozen, and dried mushrooms, offer ease of use and convenience, catering to the busy lifestyles of consumers.

Moreover, there is a notable rising trend towards value-added processed white mushroom products. This includes seasoned or flavored frozen white mushrooms, mushroom blends with other vegetables, or pre-prepared meal components incorporating frozen white mushrooms. Consumers' desire for convenience, flavor variety, and ready-to-use ingredients is fueling this trend, as they seek versatile options to enhance their culinary creations.

Expanding Retail and E-commerce Channels Enhance Access to Mushroom Products

The growth of organized retail and the increasing presence of e-commerce platforms have significantly contributed to the white mushroom market's expansion. Emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, have witnessed a surge in retail outlets and the widespread adoption of e-commerce platforms. This has improved consumer accessibility to a diverse range of mushroom products, providing them with convenient purchasing options.

Retail stores offer a wide selection of packaging sizes and options, catering to the varied preferences of consumers seeking white mushrooms. E-commerce platforms further enhance accessibility by providing easy online access to processed white mushroom products, aligning with the on-the-go lifestyles of modern consumers.

Health and Wellness Trends Fueling Consumer Preference for White Mushrooms

As health and wellness continue to be major consumer trends, the demand for organic and natural food products, including mushrooms, has witnessed a significant rise. Consumers increasingly seek processed frozen mushrooms made from organically grown white mushrooms. The preference for locally sourced mushrooms has also grown, as consumers value the freshness and sustainability associated with locally produced ingredients.

Report Highlights

The report highlights several key aspects of the white mushroom market, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the industry. In 2022, the fresh white mushrooms segment dominated the market with a share of 83.1%, owing to their superior taste and texture, making them a preferred choice for consumers seeking a high-quality culinary experience.

Furthermore, the canned white mushrooms segment led the global processed white mushroom market with a revenue share of 63.3% in 2022, offering ready-to-use convenience and extended storage life. Private labels held a significant share in the canned and frozen white mushroom markets in 2022, driven by competitive pricing and the ability to offer customized options, establishing trust and credibility among consumers.

The retail sector accounted for a substantial share in the global canned and frozen white mushroom markets in 2022 and is projected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030, thanks to its extensive reach and wide distribution networks. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, both in terms of production and consumption, driven by favorable agricultural conditions, a growing population, and evolving dietary preferences in the region.

The projected growth of the white mushroom market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the food industry to capitalize on the increasing demand for white mushrooms. Meeting the preferences of health-conscious consumers seeking convenient and nutritious food options is key to unlocking the market's potential and driving further expansion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $40 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

