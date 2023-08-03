Infectious Disease Connect’s ILÚM Insight Receives CDC Certification as a Validated Antimicrobial Use Reporting Solution

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (August 3, 2023) – Infectious Disease Connect announced today that its antimicrobial stewardship clinical decision support solution (CDSS), ILÚM Insight®, has been named an official National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) Validated Antimicrobial Use and Reporting (AUR) Solution. Validated data reporting software is needed to format and submit data to the NHSN AUR Module to participate in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Promoting Interoperability program. Beginning in calendar year 2024, NHSN AUR Module reporting will become a mandatory component of this program for all eligible acute care and critical access hospitals.

With this certification, ILÚM Insight can now be used as a Clinical Document Architecture (CDA) Implementor to complete all newly required NHSN AUR Module reporting. The NHSN AUR Module compares a facility’s data to benchmarks of similar hospitals that participate in NHSN AUR Module reporting by providing comparative data to contextualize antibiotic use and resistance. These comparative metrics can then be used to identify opportunities for quality improvement within their antimicrobial stewardship efforts.

“We are proud to have achieved NHSN AU SDS validation for Insight” said Riaan Erwee, Chief Operating Officer, Infectious Disease Connect. “The clinical decision support ILÚM Insight provides is extremely useful for many of our clients in combatting antimicrobial resistance, better managing infectious diseases (ID), and improving patient care. By achieving AU SDS validation, we offer hospitals and health systems an easy-to-use solution for what can be an overwhelming and time-consuming process for facilities that are under resourced and/or lack an appropriate reporting mechanism.”

In addition to the ILÚM Insight software solution, ID Connect offers consultative services with ID experts in NHSN reporting and antimicrobial stewardship to ensure hospitals are compliant with reporting and regulatory requirements. Through these services, hospitals also receive support with the analysis and interpretation of their NHSN AUR reports and actionable data-driven recommendations for making programmatic changes.

“This is an incredible opportunity for hospitals to improve their patient care, control the spread of resistant organisms and optimize antimicrobial use while decreasing overall care costs,” said Rima Abdel-Massih, M.D., President, CEO and Co-Founder, Infectious Disease Connect.





About Infectious Disease Connect

ID Connect is a world leader in telemedicine-enabled care of infectious diseases, antimicrobial stewardship, and infection control and prevention. Spun out of leading academic medical center UPMC, the company’s technology, precision medicine and data science are paired with world-class ID physicians and pharmacists to effectively manage infectious diseases across the U.S. At ID Connect, we strive to make people healthy, improve outcomes, and keep our communities free of infectious diseases. For more information, go to IDCtelemed.com