authID Announces Ed Sellitto as Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Denver, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced that Ed Sellitto will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective August 15, 2023. Mr. Sellitto will succeed Annie Pham, who will step down from her position to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Pham will remain with the Company through the announcement and filing of the Company’s Q2 2023 results and thereafter to help ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Sellitto is a seasoned financial executive, with over fifteen years of experience in revenue optimization and financial operations roles supporting high-growth B2B, SaaS organizations to build and optimize their go-to-market operations. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Revenue Operations at Zero Hash, a Digital Asset-as-a-Service infrastructure provider.

“I am excited to welcome Ed to the authID leadership team as our next CFO,” said Rhon Daguro, authID CEO. “Having previously worked with Ed in a business that we grew to over $100M in ARR in 3 years, I respect his exceptional intellect and agility and proven success in helping drive revenue optimization for high growth SaaS organizations. Ed will be integral to our efforts to grow our business and improve operational efficiency, in order to help authID advance to the next level of market leadership.”

“I look forward to joining the authID leadership team and collaborating closely with Rhon to help the Company drive revenue growth and achieve its business goals,” said Ed Sellitto. “I very much thrive in a growth-oriented company, and I am eager to leverage my domain experience in identity, strategic thinking, financial discipline, and tactical execution skills to help accomplish authID’s growth targets and drive value for our customers and shareholders.”

“I would like to thank Annie for her efforts and support, as I got to work with her over the last few months, in particular in helping close our recent fund raise and note conversion and regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “She has been an integral part of helping to lead the company and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors.”

Mr. Sellitto’s compensation package includes basic salary, bonus opportunity based on achievement of future Company milestones, and a grant of options to purchase 50,000 shares of new Common Stock following the commencement of his employment, pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Ed Sellitto

Ed has over 15 years of experience in Financial Management and Revenue Operations roles supporting a wide range of industries and company sizes, from startups to Fortune 100 organizations. Currently he is the Vice President of Revenue Operations at Zero Hash, where he built the Revenue Operations function. Prior to that position, he worked with multiple high growth SaaS startups including serving as Head of Go-To-Market Financial Planning & Analysis at Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), Vice President of Revenue Operations at Socure, Director of Sales Operations at SmartSource Rentals, and Director of Customer Success Operations at Newsela, a venture-backed EdTech SaaS company.

Early in his career, Ed also served in Revenue Operations roles at Fortune 500 companies such as American Express and News Corp/Dow Jones, where he held a variety of financial, analytical, and revenue optimization roles of increasing responsibility. Ed holds an MBA in Corporate Finance and Strategy from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

About authID Inc.

At authID® (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity verification and authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate, biometric strong authentication platform. Verified combines document-based identity verification with strong FIDO2 passwordless device authentication and cloud facial biometrics to deliver identity-first cybersecurity for both workforce and consumer applications. Powered by sophisticated facial biometric algorithms and artificial intelligence technologies, authID establishes trusted digital identities, binds an identity to provisioned devices, and eliminates the risks of passwords to deliver the fast, frictionless, and accurate user identity solutions demanded by today’s digital economy.

