Porsche extends partnership with Soho House to the U.S.

Atlanta, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Porsche AG’s partnership announcement with Soho House & Co Inc., in Europe, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., (“PCNA”) today announced a multi-year agreement with Soho House in the U.S. Together, the two will offer Soho House members unique and inspiring experiential events at its Houses across the U.S. To mark the special collaboration, PCNA and Soho House have partnered to create memorable moments at events like South by Southwest® (SXSW®) in Austin and will host Soho House members in Chicago for music and art themed activations around Lollapalooza.





Other events have included a live musical performance at Soho Beach House in Miami last December, a celebration alongside Soho House Nashville’s Pride sponsorship, and art installations ranging from Chris Labrooy’s Surreal Swan Porsche 911 sculpture at Soho Beach House to Arthur Kar’s 968 L'ART art car at Little Beach House Malibu. Subsequent events and collaborative activations are planned around Lollapalooza and Art Basel, which will include workshops, panel discussions, art installations, artist meet & greets, and parties. Porsche will also sponsor the Soho Awards in New York City in September and the Soho Summit in LA in November.

“We are thrilled to extend the Soho House relationship to the U.S.,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of PCNA. “As an established creative community with a rich 27-year history, teaming up with Soho House was the perfect opportunity to bring new luxury brand experiences to its members. Together, we hope to enhance the Soho House experience in a fun and appealing way.”

“Collaborating with Porsche allows us to elevate the membership experience for our North American members,” said Jonathan Heaf, Chief Content Officer, Soho House. “We’re excited to celebrate creators and the creative industry, inspire new thinking, and bring together our members and emerging and established artists through physical and digital activations.”

A global members club, Soho House was founded in 1995 by British entrepreneur Nick Jones. The original location is on Greek Street in London’s Soho district. Since establishing itself stateside in New York in 2003, Soho House has grown to 14 North American locations. With 168,000 members globally across 41 locations, membership connects those in the creative industries, allowing them to meet, grow, work, have fun, and make an impact.

For more photos and video, please visit newsroom.porsche.com/en_US/.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, one Porsche Studio and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/.

