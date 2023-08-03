eye square Announces Chrissy Love as the new Executive Director of US Shopper Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrissy Love has been named the new Executive Director of Shopper Insights at eye square, the major international research agency based in Berlin and New York. Love joins the team with an impressive track record in the industry, having held top positions at global consumer goods companies, most recently as the Shopper Space Management Director at Mondelēz and Category & Shopper Insights Senior Manager at Mars Petcare. She will report to eye square’s U.S. President, Jeff Bander.



Love brings over 16 years of experience in shopper insights and category management to eye square’s practice, which has been pioneering the analysis of the human digital experience for more than 20 years. There, she will oversee the company's consumer research division, focusing on establishing insights-led, data-driven initiatives that will enable clients to better understand and engage with their customers.

"We are thrilled to have Chrissy join our team," said Michael Schiessl, CEO of eye square. "Her expertise in shopper insights and her extensive experience leading global teams make her the ideal person to lead our US Shopper Insights division. She will greatly contribute to our clients’ success and our own exploration of the human digital experience."

In her previous work at Mondelēz, Chrissy led the development and implementation of shopper strategies across different retail channels and built customized best-in-class merchandising guidebooks, driving growth for the company and its clients. She also led shopper research and category management for pet care brands at Mars Petcare, designing research to drive higher category and brand sales as well as developing secondary display playbooks for improved brand conversion and enhanced impulse spending.

"I am excited to join eye square and to be part of a company that is at the forefront of shopper research innovation," said Chrissy Love. "I look forward to working with a team that excels at enabling our clients to make informed decisions about their consumers and drive substantial growth for their businesses."

Chrissy holds a degree in Psychology and Chemistry from Western Kentucky University and an MA in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Western Kentucky University. Her hiring at eye square demonstrates the company's commitment to provide U.S. clients with the best shopper insights services available in the market today.

About eye square

eye square is a global leader in market research, providing clients with a comprehensive range of market research and shopper insights solutions. The company enables clients to better understand the human digital experience and to optimize that experience for their customers. The company combines advanced research methods such as eye-tracking, facial coding, and implicit measurement to deliver consumer insights that drive business growth. eye square works across a wide range of industries with some of the world's most recognizable brands including Mars Wrigley, Hershey's, and Unilever.

Contact Information:

Alexandra Levy

SiliconAlleyMedia for eye square

alex@siliconalley-media.com