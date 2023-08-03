New Virtual I-9 Document Review Service Coming Soon from Sterling and ID.me

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), the largest provider of identity and background services, and ID.me, the market leading digital identity and credentials network, today announced they will be launching a new virtual I-9 document review service in the coming weeks. As part of the existing Sterling I-9 solution, ID.me Trusted Referees will examine documents virtually, securely, and conveniently, enabling employers to complete I-9 requirements remotely for their new hires.



ID.me and Sterling’s new solution is built upon the recently announced alternative verification procedures from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Instead of relying on in-person review conducted by an employer or 3rd party notary, ID.me’s expert Trusted Referees will be available to complete secure virtual document review on behalf of the employer.

The ID.me Trusted Referees are screened and trained to Department of Commerce standards for identity proofing set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Currently 14 federal agencies and 35 state government agencies rely on ID.me’s Trusted Referees to verify users.

The virtual document review process will be available to new and existing Sterling I-9 clients who are also E-Verify users in good standing. The entire process can be completed remotely in 5-10 minutes and is compliant with DHS and USCIS requirements. All documents examined by ID.me Trusted Referees are retained along with all other I-9 documents in the Sterling system and available to employers for audit purposes.

“Our clients have been requesting a more modern, secure I-9 document verification solution for years,” said Josh Peirez, CEO of Sterling. “Sterling’s new virtual review service will streamline the I-9 document verification experience for the virtual work environment.”

This solution builds upon Sterling’s innovative suite of identity verification solutions for US employers, offered through an exclusive partnership with ID.me.

“We applaud the Department of Homeland Security for modernizing onboarding processes to allow for a secure, remote option for I-9 document review,” said Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me. “Our Trusted Referees are expertly trained to examine identity documents, and this service can help thousands of employers to efficiently comply with DHS requirements by leveraging video chat to complete Form I-9.”

This new solution will be available exclusively to Sterling I-9 clients in the coming weeks. Visit https://www.sterlingcheck.com/services/form-i-9-e-verify/ to learn more.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at www.sterlingcheck.com.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. More than 110 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 31 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me’s secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me’s technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to “No Identity Left Behind” to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit www.ID.me.

