Mustang Bio to Participate in Two August 2023 Investor Conferences

WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in August 2023.



Details of the events are as follows:

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023: The company will present a corporate update on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to join the conference, email info@btig.com.

The company will present a corporate update on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to join the conference, email info@btig.com. H.C. Wainwright Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference: The company will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET and will attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available on the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang’s website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days after the conference.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR-T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Mustang files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com .

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. The Company’s forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs, including the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings such as INDs and other applications and to obtain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, statements concerning the potential of therapies and product candidates and any other statements that are not historical facts. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to whether Company’s third-party manufacturer is able to successfully perform its obligation to produce the Company’s products under the manufacturing services agreement on a timely basis and to acceptable standards; disruption from the sale of the Company’s manufacturing facility making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of the announcement of the consummation of the sale of the Company’s manufacturing facility on the market price of the Company’s common stock; significant transaction costs; the development stage of the Company’s primary product candidates, our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2023, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

Mustang Bio, Inc.

(781) 652-4500

ir@mustangbio.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com