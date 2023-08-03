Asset Performance Management Industry Outlook, 2030: Energy & Utilities Sector Spearheading as Primary End-use Vertical

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Performance Management Market 2023-2030: By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thriving Global Asset Performance Management Market: Embracing Advanced Technology for Efficiency

The global asset performance management (APM) market is experiencing a remarkable surge, owing to the escalating demand for cutting-edge tools that empower automation and seamless communication within software systems. Across diverse industries, the adoption of APM solutions is witnessing widespread acclaim as businesses expand their reach to cater to a larger customer base, driving a surge in the demand for cloud-based solutions and services.

In the forthcoming years, the market is poised to witness rapid growth, propelled by the heightened efficiency of automation software, substantial investments, and a surge in research and development endeavors. Key players in the market are actively forging partnerships to foster open innovations, solidifying their presence in the global landscape.

Unleashing the Power of Advanced Technology: Catalyzing Global Market Expansion

The essence of asset performance management revolves around optimizing people, processes, and technologies to bolster uptime, elevate revenue streams, and extend the longevity of physical assets. The advent of Industry 4.0 solutions has paved the way for seamless communication between systems and automated execution of repetitive tasks, driven by state-of-the-art technologies.

Among these, Operational AI emerges as a game-changer, offering robust solutions that amplify operational efficiency. This new wave of technologies is fostering a transformative shift in industrial productivity and serving as a catalyst for the widespread adoption of advanced technology in asset performance management solutions.

Energy and Utilities Sector Spearheading as Primary End-Use Segment by Vertical

Embracing asset management solutions, the energy and utilities sector takes the lead in monitoring asset performance and condition, catering to the escalating demands of modern times. By furnishing invaluable insights and advanced analytics, these solutions bolster the reliability and availability of physical assets, ensuring seamless operations.

The momentum for asset performance management solutions gains further traction due to the escalating preference for predictive maintenance techniques. With governments and public sectors investing heavily in technology and digitalization, the growth trajectory of the asset performance management market is expected to surge during the forecast period.

North America at the Helm of Asset Performance Management Market

Continuing its reign, North America is poised to maintain dominance in the asset performance management market, primarily due to its proactive adoption of emerging technologies. The region's unwavering focus on integrating modern technologies into business processes serves as a potent driver for market expansion.

Furthermore, the demand for high-speed data networks and the presence of formidable software vendors further fuel market growth in North America. The region's promising investments in the IT sector, especially in cloud infrastructure research and development, present ample opportunities for the asset performance management market.

Key Players Steering the Global Asset Performance Management Market

Leading the charge in the global asset performance management market are industry stalwarts, including AspenTech, IBM, GE Digital, Detechtion Technologies, ARMS Reliability, Bentley Systems, SAP, Oracle, Infor, Nexus Global, Yokogawa, Honeywell, IPS Intelligent Process Solutions, Emerson, and BISTel. These frontrunners continue to spearhead innovation and growth by forging strategic partnerships and making pioneering advancements in technology.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Global Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

4. North America Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

5. Europe Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

6. Asia-Pacific Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

7. Latin America Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

8. Middle East & Africa Asset Performance Management Market Outlook, 2019-2030

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ABB Ltd.

Baker Hughes

Aveva Group PLC

Bently Systems

GE Digital

IBM Corporation

Aspen Technology Inc.

DNV GL A/S

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens AG

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q573s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.