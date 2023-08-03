GoodCook Unveils Top Products to Make Back-to-School Meals a Breeze

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook ®, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, is unveiling top product picks to help families ace the school year. From cooking to storing lunches and afterschool snacks, GoodCook designs products with functionality and ease in mind to help support parents and kids as they settle into their new school year routines.



“When kids head back-to-school, parents often find themselves in a scramble to make lunches that are delicious, nutritious, and easy to make. Knowing that adjusting to this time of year can be a challenge, GoodCook has designed several bakeware and plastic storage containers to help families simplify their back-to-school routines.”

With parents and kids being busier than ever this school year, GoodCook rounded up the best cookware and storage containers to make it easier to prepare school meals:

For speedy meal prep: Meal prepping is a great time saver, but it also can become time consuming when family members have different preferences. Featuring equally divided portions, the GoodCook BestBake MultiMeal 3-in-1 Divided Pan is one pan that does the work of three, allowing parents to cook up to three different dishes—from juicy chicken to nutritious vegetables and even crispy pizza—at once without worrying about foods (or flavors) getting mixed up . Designed for the busy meal planner, this premium baking sheet ensures a perfect bake every time while reducing the time you spend preparing, baking and cleaning for each meal.

Meal prepping is a great time saver, but it also can become time consuming when family members have different preferences. Featuring equally divided portions, the is one pan that does the work of three, allowing parents to cook up to three different dishes—from juicy chicken to nutritious vegetables and even crispy pizza—at once without worrying about foods (or flavors) getting mixed up Designed for the busy meal planner, this premium baking sheet ensures a perfect bake every time while reducing the time you spend preparing, baking and cleaning for each meal. For those who like to keep their food separated: When meals contain items you don't want to mix (like crunchy and wet ingredients, or savory and sweet items), Bento Boxes like the GoodCook EveryWare Lunch Bento Box are perfect for school-day lunches, after-school snacks, or any time students need to eat while on the go. The storage container is designed to hold an entire meal or up to five different dishes in one easy-to-transport container thanks to a two-layered system with several compartments. This tiered and separated system makes the GoodCook EveryWare Lunch Bento Box ideal for picky eaters.

When meals contain items you don't want to mix (like crunchy and wet ingredients, or savory and sweet items), Bento Boxes like the are perfect for school-day lunches, after-school snacks, or any time students need to eat while on the go. The storage container is designed to hold an entire meal or up to five different dishes in one easy-to-transport container thanks to a two-layered system with several compartments. This tiered and separated system makes the GoodCook EveryWare Lunch Bento Box ideal for picky eaters. For the classic school lunch: Whether it’s a nostalgic peanut butter and jelly or a hearty turkey sub, a sandwich paired with fruit or vegetables is a classic lunch staple. With the EveryWare Lunch Cube students and parents can store their main dish in the removable sandwich tray and place their go-to snacks in the bottom two compartments in one easy-to-take container. Dishwasher and microwave safe, the EveryWare Lunch Cube prevents spillage thanks to secure lids.



For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instruction and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com .

Media Contact:

Desiree Dozier

Desiree.Dozier@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50fedc5a-5609-424c-b2e5-9889ebeed6c6