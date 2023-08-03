Global Regenerative Agriculture Market 2023-2030 - Seed Blending Technology Revolutionizes Cover Crops

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Agriculture Markets, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regenerative agriculture market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2023 to 2030. Regenerative agriculture is an environmentally sustainable farming approach that focuses on enhancing soil health, biodiversity, ecosystem services, and community well-being. As a sustainable alternative to conventional farming practices relying on synthetic inputs and heavy tillage, regenerative agriculture is gaining popularity worldwide.

Government Support and Incentives Promote Adoption

Governments worldwide acknowledge the significance of regenerative agriculture in mitigating climate change, promoting soil health, and ensuring food security. To encourage farmers to adopt regenerative practices, various governments offer incentives, subsidies, and support programs. For example, in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture has implemented initiatives like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program to drive the adoption of regenerative agriculture.

Seed Blending Technology Revolutionizes Cover Crops

Cover crops are vital components of regenerative agriculture as they improve soil health by fixing nitrogen, increasing organic matter, reducing erosion, and suppressing weeds. Seed blending technology is an innovative advancement that empowers farmers to create custom cover crop blends tailored to their specific needs and objectives. Utilizing specialized equipment, farmers can mix and distribute cover crop seeds evenly across their fields, accommodating various seed sizes and types. This technology enables farmers to craft diverse and customized blends, promoting sustainability and resilience.

Growing Consumer Awareness Drives Adoption

With increasing awareness of sustainable practices, consumers now seek food items produced using regenerative agriculture methods. Health-conscious consumers prefer nutritious and environmentally sustainable products that support local communities. Many food companies have recognized this trend and are promoting their products as being produced using regenerative practices, effectively using it as a marketing tool. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for food products that align with their values, encouraging more food companies to adopt sustainable practices and fostering greater awareness and adoption of regenerative agriculture across the food industry.

Market Report Highlights and Forecasts

The service segment is expected to hold the largest revenue share in the regenerative agriculture market by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period.

A significant increase in demand for regenerative agriculture is anticipated from farmers, financial institutions, and advisory bodies.

Soil amendments like biochar, compost, and organic matter are used to enhance soil health, increase nutrient availability, and promote beneficial microbial activity.

Advances in technology, such as on-farm composting systems, facilitate farmers in producing and applying these amendments to their fields.

While agroforestry remains widely used, aquaculture/ocean farming is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Vayda

Terramera Inc.

Agreed.Earth

Biotrex

Ecorobotix SA

Ruumi

Continuum AG

Aker Technologies, Inc.

Indigo AG, Inc.

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.

Astanor Ventures

SATELLIGENCE

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

Chapter 4. Regenerative Agriculture Market Component Outlook

Chapter 5. Regenerative Agriculture Market Agriculture Type Outlook

Chapter 6. Regenerative Agriculture Market End-user Outlook

Chapter 7. Regenerative Agriculture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Regenerative Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jcbe3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment