Shigella Test Kit Industry Opportunity Assessment 2023-2030: Rising Demand for POC Testing for Gastrointestinal Disorders

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shigella Test Kit Market Analysis 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report on the global shigella test kit market offers valuable insights into its size, growth rate, and potential revenue opportunities for the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year. The study provides a detailed analysis of various market segments and presents attractive investment proposition matrices for stakeholders.

Market Dynamics

The report highlights key factors driving the shigella test kit market, including the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal infections and growing awareness about the benefits of shigella testing. These factors are expected to contribute to the market's steady expansion during the forecast period.

However, the market faces certain restraints, such as the relatively low sensitivity compared to lab tests. Nevertheless, the rising demand for point-of-care (POC) testing for gastrointestinal disorders presents lucrative opportunities for growth.

Market Segmentation

The global shigella test kit market is segmented based on product type, technology, end-users, and geography.

Product Type:

  1. Lateral flow assays
  2. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA)
  3. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay
  4. Others

Technology:

  1. Conventional diagnostic tests
  2. Nucleic acid-based tests
  3. Others

End-users:

  1. Hospitals
  2. Diagnostic laboratories
  3. Research institutes
  4. Others

Geography:

  1. North America
  2. Europe
  3. Asia Pacific
  4. Latin America
  5. Middle East & Africa

Key Players

The report profiles key players in the global shigella test kit market, providing valuable insights into company highlights, product portfolios, key financial information, and strategies. Some of the prominent companies covered in the study include:

  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  2. Meridian Bioscience Inc.
  3. QIAGEN N.V.
  4. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  5. Creative Diagnostics
  6. Hardy Diagnostics
  7. Luminex Corporation
  8. DiaSorin S.p.A.
  9. Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
  10. BioMerieux S.A.
  11. MP Biomedicals LLC
  12. Coris BioConcept
  13. Alere Inc.
  14. Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc.
  15. CTK Biotech Inc.

Insights and Stakeholders

The information provided in this report enables marketers and management authorities to make informed decisions regarding product launches, upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts, can use the data to ease decision-making through strategy matrices used in analyzing the shigella test kit market.

The global shigella test kit market report presents a detailed understanding of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends. It caters to various stakeholders in the industry and offers valuable insights to guide their decision-making processes.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages165
Forecast Period2023-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$106.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$158.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Shigella Test Kit Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Shigella Test Kit Market, By Product Type, 2023-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Shigella Test Kit Market, By Technology, 2023-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Shigella Test Kit Market, By End Users, 2023-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Shigella Test Kit Market, By Region, 2023-2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

