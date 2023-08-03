Dog Treats Industry: Analysis, Tends, Opportunities, Players 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Treats - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market analysis for Dog Treats covers various regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis presents annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030 and the percentage compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to provide insights into the future trends for Dog Treats.

The global Dog Treats market, estimated at US$21.9 Billion in 2022, is projected to reach a substantial size of US$154 Billion by 2030, growing at an impressive CAGR of 27.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The U.S. market for Dog Treats is estimated to be around $6 Billion in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach a projected market size of US$41.9 Billion by 2030. China's market is forecast to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 35.5% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates of 19.4% and 24.1% respectively over the period from 2022 to 2030. Germany, within Europe, is expected to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?

In the upcoming year, the market analysis will feature special coverage on significant global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. This additional information will provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the factors that may impact the Dog Treats market.

Moreover, the analysis will include insights into global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. It will also highlight market presence across multiple geographies, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. The report will offer online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, granting access to digital archives and a Research Platform. Furthermore, stakeholders will receive complimentary updates for one year, ensuring they have access to the latest market developments and trends.

As the global Dog Treats market continues to witness substantial growth, the comprehensive market analysis will serve as a valuable resource for stakeholders to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry. With a focus on key regions and market dynamics, this report will provide a clear understanding of the growth prospects and opportunities in the Dog Treats market for the coming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $21.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $154 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global

