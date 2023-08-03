Versus Systems Partners with Leading White-Label Food Retail Ecommerce Platform, eGrowcery, on AI-Powered Shopping Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with eGrowcery, a leading retail food industry white-label eCommerce platform, to use Versus’ AI and interactive products with eGrowcery’s clients in the grocery, liquor and convenience store space. Versus and eGrowcery have also signed a software license agreement for a new AI-powered recipe tool, designed to drive supplemental sales and enhance the shopper’s experience.



Versus’ AI technology will be integrated into eGrowcery’s eCommerce platform, giving shoppers access to AI-generated recipes inspired by the contents of the shopper’s carts. The AI-powered recipe technology enhances eGrowcery’s suite of market-leading eCommerce tools, while extending Versus’ interactivity and AI portfolio into new verticals.

“Our goal at Versus is to use interactivity and rewards to make any experience more fun and engaging. We are excited to partner with eGrowcery to use AI to enhance the shopping experience,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “By adding our proprietary technology to the industry-leading eGrowcery platform, we hope to benefit both the shoppers and the stores that work with eGrowcery – and we hope end users will find new recipes that their families will love.”

Patrick J. Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery, commented: “Partnering with Versus enables us to augment our technology to drive retailer brand recognition and awareness, along with additional online sales and new shoppers for our retail clients. We look forward to working with Versus and offering their best-in-class technology on our platform.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, streams, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive, rewarded games to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online – to make the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with Fortune 100 brands as well as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA teams, as well as other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com