PCS Civil Selects Powerfleet to Revolutionize Driver Safety

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Civil, Inc. has deployed Powerfleet’s (Nasdaq: PWFL) SaaS-based, IoT device agnostic fleet intelligence platform, Unity. With Unity’s data insights for safety, maintenance, and fuel management, PCS Civil can make informed decisions to protect their drivers while increasing productivity and reducing costs. PCS Civil can now capitalize on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to build and maintain a culture of safety.



“Our most valuable asset is our people, and their safety is the priority,” said Steve Borth, Director of Fleet Operations at PCS Civil. “Powerfleet provides the means to make this possible. We have real-world insights to make the right decisions for our fleet regardless of the challenges that come our way. We have already achieved safer driving performance, and we look forward to realizing additional results as our partnership continues.”

Powerfleet Unity ingests, processes, and harmonizes data from any asset, vehicle, and person within a single data hub. Coupled with Powerfleet’s dash cam product, PCS Civil can analyze and proactively manage risky driving situations across their mixed fleet of service and heavy-duty construction vehicles – all under a single pane of glass. Overall, PCS Civil achieves real-time alerts and driver scorecards to bolster safety programs, reduce accidents, increase security, reduce the risk of litigation, and achieve lower insurance costs.

“Safety is about people, and Powerfleet puts people first,” said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer at Powerfleet. “Through increased safety measures and real-time interactions, we enable construction companies to perform top-notch work while empowering their people to safely and efficiently do their jobs.”

Along with safety, PCS Civil also reaps benefits from Powerfleet’s proactive and preventative maintenance and fuel consumption solutions. Access to utilization hours, as well as automating maintenance tasks, enhances the performance and longevity of resources. Furthermore, Powerfleet’s solutions allow PCS Civil to gain strategic insight into fuel usage from examining behaviors like excess idling and detecting unexpected fuel loss.

ABOUT PCS CIVIL, INC.

PCS Civil, Inc. is a leader in Heavy Civil Construction services in Florida. Originally known as Pepper Contracting, PCS was incorporated on December 21, 1993 with the mission to set the bar higher for all roadway, utility, and concrete companies in the Tampa Bay area.

PCS Civil currently operates out of our 7-acre site on Asphalt Ave centrally located in Tampa, FL.

https://www.pcscivilinc.com/our-company/



ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet’s products to continue to develop, the inability to protect Powerfleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Powerfleet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-KThese risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

