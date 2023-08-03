TOMI and Cellares to Collaborate on the Integration of SteraMist iHP Technology into Revolutionary New Cell Therapy Manufacturing Solution

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced a collaboration with Cellares to integrate its SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology into a revolutionary new cell therapy manufacturing solution, the Cell Shuttle, designed and produced by Cellares.



The Cellares Cell Shuttle is a breakthrough in automated cell therapy manufacturing, offering end-to-end automation and reducing inefficiencies. This revolutionary system enables fully automated production of cell therapies for up to 16 different patients simultaneously, a significant increase in yield compared to traditional manufacturing methods.

Due to the critical importance of maintaining a sterile environment within the confined spaces of the Cell Shuttle, Cellares selected TOMI's patented iHP decontamination technology. The SteraMist iHP technology ensures comprehensive decontamination with its small micron particles, offering advantages in efficacy and safety over other commercially available decontamination methods.

TOMI and Cellares began their partnership in 2021 and are now in the final stages of iHP Cell Shuttle prototypes. TOMI has developed a new sleek, clean, compliant, and efficient system for integration into the Cell Shuttle. These systems are designed to be compact while maintaining all industry standards that SteraMist iHP technology represents.

“Our collaboration with TOMI and SteraMist iHP technology has been instrumental in bringing effective decontamination to the Cell Shuttle,” stated Daniele Malleo, PhD, VP of Research & Development at Cellares. “We are confident that our design, coupled with the SteraMist iHP decontamination, will set the standard for cell-therapy manufacturing in the industry.”

“We are incredibly excited that Cellares is working with our team to achieve seamless integration of our technology into their groundbreaking Cell Shuttle. It has been a pleasure collaborating with their research and development team to develop a tailor-made SteraMist iHP system, designed to meet their requirements and be offered alongside their product,” Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI’s COO, states. “We continue to seek out and build strong partnerships with leading life science manufactures where there is a need for all the advantages of SteraMist iHP disinfection technology.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to collaboration with Cellares and anticipated sales based on such collaboration. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to generate sales and increase revenue, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Roz Christian

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com