New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482435/?utm_source=GNW



Europe remote patient monitoring devices market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028.The widespread prevalence of lifestyle disorders coupled with the growing technological advancements in the field of medical devices are augmenting the growth of the Europe remote patient monitoring devices market.



Remote patient monitoring devices are devices that enable providers to monitor, report, and analyze the real-time understanding of a patient’s disease state and then enable the provider to deliver efficient care.These devices are used for continually monitoring blood pressure, heart activity, body temperature, pulse rate, and others.



These devices are also helpful in examining chronic diseases. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising awareness among people, robust growth of the geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, growing popularity of remote patient monitoring devices, rising focus on the expansion of product portfolios in remote patient monitoring devices, increasing preference for home care, increasing investments in R&Ds in order to develop technologically advanced products, growing mergers and acquisition, and rising involvement from private sector and government.

Growing Prevalence of Several Diseases and Disorders

Growing incidences of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension, heart attack, cancer, asthma, diabetes, and others among the rising population, are strengthening the growth of the market.According to the Global Cancer Observatory report, in 2020, about 4,398,443 European people had cancer, out of which 1,955,231 people died.



Additionally, the geriatric population is more susceptible to suffering from various diseases and disorders.According to the dementia statistics hub, around two in 100 people aged between 65 to 69 have dementia in the United Kingdom, and this number rises to one in five for those aged between 85 to 89.



The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, which represents about 60% to 80% of cases in Europe. Therefore, demand for remote patient monitoring devices is rising, which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the market.

Growing Advancements in Technology

The rapid rise in the adoption of advanced technology in Europe is facilitating the growth of the market.These developments are done to increase the quality of life, reduce hospital admissions, track and monitor complex medical conditions, and others.



For instance, in Europe, MicroPort CRM launched Alizea and Borea pacemakers in 2021, which are equipped with Bluetooth technology for streamlined remote monitoring when coupled with the SmartView Connect home monitor.These pacemakers help cardiologists to monitor the devices remotely, preventing patients from traveling to the clinic or hospital for a simple routine examination.



Therefore, rising technological advancements and innovation are expected to bolster the growth of the Europe remote patient monitoring devices market.

Recent Developments

• In 2020, fetal and maternal monitoring Philips launched the Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch for remote monitoring in Europe.

• In April 2022, Eseye launched Telli Health’s innovative variety of remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices, such as a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, blood glucometer, and thermometer in the United Kingdom.

• In 2022, OMRON Healthcare, Inc. launched Hypertension Plus in the United Kingdom. This new remote patient monitoring service contains an advanced mobile app and connected blood pressure monitors.

Market Segmentation

Europe remote patient monitoring devices market is segmented into product, application, end user, country, and company.Based on product, the market is divided into special monitors and vital sign monitors.



Special monitors are further subcategorized into blood glucose monitors, cardiac rhythm monitors, respiratory monitors, anesthesia monitors, and others.Vital sign monitors are further subclassified into blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, heart rate monitors (ECG), temperature monitors, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, weight management & fitness monitoring, and others.Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospital-based patients, ambulatory patients, and home healthcare.



In terms of countries, the market is segmented into France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., Masimo Europe Limited, Abbott Laboratories Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Dexcom, Inc., Baxter International Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., and Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Welch Allyn) are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe remote patient monitoring devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Product:

o Special Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Cardiac Rhythm Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Anesthesia Monitors

Others

o Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Others

• Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Application:

o Diabetes

o Hypertension

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

o Others

• Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospital Based Patients

o Ambulatory Patients

o Home Healthcare

• Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Finland

o Greece

o Portugal

o Bulgaria

o Croatia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482435/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________