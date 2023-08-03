Clarification: July 2023 Was AITX’s Record Sales Month

Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today clarified that July 2023 was the Company’s best order booking month to date.



Upon conducting a thorough review of records, the Company noted that on July 5, 2022, it had stated that June 2022 as the best order intake month to date with a total of 85 units placed on order.

The Company noted that in July 2022, pilot deployments were counted as units booked. The Company requires bookings for any devices that need deployment, including pilot deployments. For clarification, beginning in 2023, only devices under contract with a 3-month minimum period are counted and publicly announced. All 69 units booked in July, as stated in the August 1, 2023 press release, are under 12-month subscription contracts. Furthermore, the Company clarifies that ROSS™ license deployments will be counted per the number of ROSS servers deployed, not the number of attached licenses. There were no pilot deployments or capital purchases counted in the 69 units.

“Our investor base asked for this clarification, thank you,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “August is off to a great start, let’s see if we can beat July.”

The Company firmly believes in complete transparency in communications, sharing both successes and challenges with stakeholders, and it extends its heartfelt gratitude for their understanding and continued enthusiasm.

