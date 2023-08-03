New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market, By Service Type, By Service Provider, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482434/?utm_source=GNW



Europe home care & assisted living market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2024-2028.The major factors include the widespread incidence of various chronic problems such as neurological disorders, cancer, and diabetes, among others are expected to increase the demand for home care & assisted living in Europe.



Home care & assisted living intends to allow people to stay in their homes with proper care and assisted lifestyle.It may incorporate health care and/or life assistance.



Home care & assisted living include wound care, medical treatment, pain management, therapy, and medication reminders, among others. The other factors supporting the market’s growth are an increase in life expectancy, rising awareness about home care and assisted living services, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness regarding geriatric care devices, among others.

Rising Incidence of Neurological Disorders

Growing incidences of neurological disorders such as paralysis, dementia, post-traumatic disorders, and others among the masses in the region are bolstering the growth of the market.The incidence of dementia rises rapidly with age.



The rising number of people suffering from neurological disorders require assistance, due to which they need home care services.According to the NHS, in the United Kingdom, research indicates that there are over 850,000 people who have dementia.



One in 14 individuals aged 65 and above has dementia, and the disorder affects 1 in 6 people over the age of 80.The number of people with dementia is increasing because people are living longer.



It is expected that the number of people suffering from dementia in the United Kingdom will be over 1 million in 2025. Therefore, demand for home care and assisted living are surging, which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the market.

The surge in Demand for Home Care Services

Change in lifestyle has expanded the array of home care service offerings, such as nursing care, home care, among others.Also, the rising awareness among the younger generation as well as the elderly population is surging the demand for home care and assisted living.



Owing to the prevalence of various diseases, people are opting for home care services as these services are more suitable for their wellbeing and lifestyle, and also, these services provide a sense of comfort and peace of mind to elders. Also, the rising geriatric population is facilitating the use of home care services and assisted living as they suffer from one or more health conditions, which, in turn, facilitates the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

• Medtronic’s Integrated Health Solutions (IHS) has 170 ongoing long-term partnerships in 24 nations across Europe (such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the U.K.) and the Middle East, offering value to health care organizations and supporting the offering of high-quality service at home at a lower price.

• In the United Kingdom, Elderly Care is an essential healthcare alternative for senior citizens; it has recently raised about USD10 million of capital to offer improved home care to the aging generation. MMC Ventures, an investor of Elder, supported the initiative. This entity aims to solve the ‘social care crisis’ that has cropped up.

Market Segmentation

The Europe home care & assisted living market is segmented into service type, service provider, country, and company.Based on service type, the market is divided into rehabilitation services, nursing services, personal care services, general well-being services, and others.



Based on the service provider, the market is divided into public and private. In terms of country, the market is segmented into France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Finland, Greece, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

Market Players

Mears Group PLC, Heritage Independent Living Ltd., Ashfield Healthcare Gmbh, Bayada Home Health Care, AB Care (European Service LLC), Korian Group, Buurtzorg Nederland, Legrand Group España, S.L., Orpea Group, and DomusVi SAS are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



• Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market, By Service Type:

o Rehabilitation Services

o Nursing Services

o Personal Care Services

o General Well-Being Services

o Others

• Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market, By Service Provider:

o Public

o Private

• Europe Home Care & Assisted Living Market, By Country:

o France

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Finland

o Belgium

o Portugal

o Denmark

o Netherlands



