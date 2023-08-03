Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Increasing Demand for Gene Therapies and Vaccines Propelling Growth

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides insights into the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market, including market size, market share, application analysis, regional outlook, growth trends, key players, competitive strategies, and forecasts for the period from 2023 to 2031.

Market Overview

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced gene therapies, vaccines, and cell-based therapies. Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are crucial components in the development and production of gene therapies and vaccines. Viral vectors like adenoviruses, lentiviruses, and adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) are used to deliver genetic material into target cells, enabling the modification or correction of specific genes associated with various diseases. Plasmid DNA, on the other hand, serves as a vehicle for carrying therapeutic genes, providing instructions for protein synthesis within cells.

The market for viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing is propelled by advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering, which have revolutionized the field of medicine. Gene therapies have shown tremendous potential in treating a range of genetic disorders, rare diseases, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, the development of vaccines targeting infectious diseases and immunotherapies for cancer has further fueled the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the growth of this market, with a surge in research and development activities to develop vaccines and treatments. Several pharmaceutical companies and research organizations have focused their efforts on leveraging viral vectors and plasmid DNA to develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. This unprecedented global health crisis has highlighted the importance of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing capabilities in addressing emerging infectious diseases and public health challenges.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Gene Therapies: Gene therapy offers a promising approach to treat a wide range of genetic disorders and inherited diseases by introducing functional genes into patients' cells. The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases has fueled the demand for gene therapies, driving the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Advancements in Viral Vector Technology: Researchers and biopharmaceutical companies are continuously working on improving the efficiency, safety, and specificity of viral vectors used in gene therapies and vaccines. Advancements in viral vector technology have not only improved the efficacy of gene therapies but also expanded their application in various therapeutic areas. Increasing Investments in Biotechnology Research and Development: Governments, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions are allocating significant funds for the development of innovative therapies, including gene therapies and vaccines. These investments fuel the discovery of novel viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies.

Market Segmentation

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market can be segmented based on vector types, workflow, applications, end-use, diseases, and regions.

1. Vector Types

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Lentivirus

Plasmids

Others

2. Workflow

Upstream Manufacturing

Vector Amplification & Expansion

Vector Recovery/Harvesting

Downstream Manufacturing

Purification

Fill Finish

3. Applications

Antisense & RNAi Therapy

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

Research Applications

4. End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

5. Diseases

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

6. Region Segment

North America

UK and European Union

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies, advancements in viral vector technology, and rising investments in biotechnology research and development. However, the market also faces regulatory challenges and safety concerns that require rigorous compliance with regulations and continued research to ensure the safety and efficacy of gene therapies and vaccines.

Companies Mentioned

Lonza

Catapult

uniQure N.V.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Oxford Biomedica

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Cobrabiologics

Merck KGaA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5sw7q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.