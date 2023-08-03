Liquid Botanical Extracts Market to Surpass 12.11 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising demand of Consumers

Westford, USA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the expansion of the liquid botanical extracts market can be primarily attributed to several key factors. There is a growing demand for liquid botanical extracts in cosmetic applications as consumers increasingly seek natural and organic ingredients in their personal care products. In addition, this trend aligns with the rising popularity of health and wellness lifestyles, where the consumption of natural health products is favored.

Botanical extracts play a significant role in the production of dietary supplements, offering a wide range of health benefits in the liquid botanical extracts market. These extracts support various wellness aspects including blood sugar regulation, blood pressure management, weight control, disease prevention and exercise recovery. In addition, they are available in convenient forms such as capsules, liquids and powders, catering to different consumer preferences.

Prominent Players in Liquid Botanical Extracts Market

Herbs Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Rising Public Awareness of the Health Benefits

Herbs segment emerged as the dominant force in the liquid botanical extracts market. This sector's substantial market share can be attributed to various factors, including the rising public awareness of the health benefits associated with liquid herbal extracts and the increasing consumer demand for herbal remedies. In addition, with a growing emphasis on health and wellness, consumers are increasingly turning to herbal medications as a natural and holistic approach to maintaining their well-being.

The markets in North America are projected to hold the largest share in the global liquid botanical extracts market, primarily driven by several key factors. First, the region benefits from a rising consumer awareness of the numerous benefits associated with consumer products that incorporate natural plant-derived extracts. This growing awareness has spurred a significant demand for liquid botanical extracts in various industries, including food, beverages, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Increasing Utilization of Liquid Botanical Extracts

The liquid botanical extracts market is projected to reach its peak in 2022, with the cosmetics and personal care products category anticipated to claim the largest liquid botanical extracts market share. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increasing utilization of liquid botanical extracts in the formulation of cosmetics and personal care products.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific are expected to experience a substantial growth in the global liquid botanical extracts market throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. There is rising consumer awareness in the region regarding the numerous advantages associated with natural plant-derived extracts, driving the demand for liquid botanical extracts across various industries.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the liquid botanical extracts market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Liquid Botanical Extracts Market

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances) announced the opening its first global research, creative, and application centre in Singapore in 2022. This centre is set to integrate the technologies, capabilities, and expertise of all four business divisions within IFF, namely Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions. Spanning an expansive area of approximately 11,000 square meters, it represents the largest IFF property in the region. This move signifies IFF's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration across its diverse business segments.

Ransom naturals, a prominent medicinal and nutraceutical botanical goods supplier, recently established a strategic commercial relationship with Barentz. Ransom naturals' expertise in botanicals, coupled with Barentz's extensive distribution network, allows for the widespread availability of their high-quality botanical goods in key markets worldwide.

