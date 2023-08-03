High Bar Brands hires three new Territory Managers

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands has hired three new territory managers, each of whom have extensive sales experience.

David Coyle, Matthew Hull, and Garry Fournier are joining the growing company as the Northwest, Southwest, and Western Canada TM, respectively.

“I’m excited to work for the supplier of the products I’ve sold to customers for the past 10-plus years,” Hull said.

Hull has a wealth of aftermarket experience, having worked on the warehouse end of things, before transferring to parts counter sales and then outside sales.

Hull’s territory includes California, Nevada, and Arizona.

“I have 20 years in the heavy-duty industry, with 10 of those being on the front lines, selling direct to customers,” Hull said.

Coyle is very familiar with his territory, which encompasses Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Alaska.

“I have 15 years of sales experience in the Pacific Northwest, and I’m looking forward to joining an industry that isn’t going away,” Coyle said. “I can’t wait to get out and meet the customers.”

Fournier has roots in Eastern Canada, but now lives in the Calgary area and will service Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories.

“The more I researched High Bar Brands, the more I was impressed with the quality of the products and its rapid growth,” Fournier said. “My sales experience, coupled with my tenacity for providing exemplary customer service, will help bring continued growth and success to HBB.”

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. Following the acquisition of Viking Sales, these three iconic suppliers have provided HBB with proven processes and a customer-centric approach. That connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

Attachment