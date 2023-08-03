Rising Occurrence of Blastomycosis Drives Global Market Growth: Comprehensive Study on Drug Types, Formulations, and Distribution Channels

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blastomycosis Market by Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Formulation, and Geography: Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Blastomycosis a fungal infection is caused due to the organism known as Blastomyces dermatitidis. Blastomyces dermatitidis grows in wood and soil. When inhaled, the follicle of Blastomyces goes into the body through the air, majorly affecting the lungs and causing pneumonia. Then, the fungi spread to other parts of body through the bloodstream. Blastomycosis can affect any host; however, it is more extreme in people with weakened immune systems.

The Blastomycosis Market is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.8% CAGR by 2027. Key factors propelling the growth of the blastomycosis market are an increase in the development of new medicine for the treatment of blastomycosis infection, a rise in the occurrence rate of chronic diseases such as tuberculosis, pneumonia, a non-infectious pulmonary disease which have resulted in increase in a number of blastomycosis patients, and increased adoption of azoles for the treatment of blastomycosis. Additionally, the rise in the incidence and prevalence rate of infectious diseases and the increase in the population of immunocompromised individuals augment the growth of this market. However, adverse reimbursements as well as complications of medicine and drugs may hamper the market growth.

The Blastomycosis Market by drug type is divided into Azoles, Polyenes and Others. Among which the azoles segment is holding the maximum share of the market. This is due to the surge in the number of fungal infections such as candidiasis, blastomycosis, and immunological disease and an increase in the awareness about the usage of azole drug for the treatment of blastomycosis. The rise of the azoles segment is also due to a rise in the usage of azole drugs in combination with another drug for a synergistic effect.



Accordance to the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy. The Hospital and Clinical Pharmacy segment is accounted for the highest share in the market. The highest share of the segment is ascribed to the fact that a surge in demand for precise drugs as per the status of blastomycosis, and a rise in demand for consultation about the dosing of blastomycosis medicine.



As in the Formulation segmentation, the market is categorized as Tablets, Ointment, Powder and Liquid. The liquid segment holds the maximum share in the market. The factors such as the increased adoption of liquid formulations for the treatment of blastomycosis fungal infection, and the rise in the prevalence of fungal infection are responsible for the maximum share of the segment. Moreover, the surge in the need for quick onset of action in the treatment of blastomycosis has accelerated the growth of the liquid segment.



The regional market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. The North America region is the largest contributor in the market growth. This is due to the surge in the number of fungal infection cases, existence of leading players, advancements in healthcare in the region, strong healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure.



The expansion of the global blastomycosis market can be ascribed to the soaring cases of blastomycosis. In addition to this, the rising outdoor activities and poor diets across the globe are also projected to add to the market growth. In addition to these, factors that are believed to boost the market growth of blastomycosis treatment include the increase in poor lifestyles.



