Global Entrepreneur and Opportunity Network CEO, Brian Pallas, Joins SVN® Board of Directors for New SVN Growth Chapter

Boston, MA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Pallas, the Founder & CEO of Opportunity Network, as its newest member of the Board of Directors. Pallas brings a wealth of experience and expertise as a global serial entrepreneur, and his visionary leadership in the global business community is expected to be a valuable asset to SVN and its collective network of 200+ Owners and Managing Directors across the globe.

Brian Pallas is widely recognized as a pioneer in the business world, having founded Opportunity Network in 2014. The platform serves as an exclusive network where reliable CEOs and investors connect through commercial or financial business deals. Under Brian's stewardship, Opportunity Network has grown to become the world's largest community of CEOs and investors, boasting an impressive 52,000+ vetted members and facilitating a total transaction flow of approximately $530 billion.

In addition to his accomplishments at Opportunity Network, Pallas co-founded Collective Equity Ownership in 2018, the world’s first diversification fund, providing successful entrepreneurs with diversification and liquidity. In 2021, Brian co-founded Medhelan Capital, a real estate firm operating in Milan, Italy, focused on acquiring and converting office spaces in the city center into residential units.

"SVN is preparing a new chapter in its history of commercial real estate disruption and its dedication to those who choose to be entrepreneurs and independent owners,” said Xavier Mufraggi, CEO of SVN International Corp. “We are thrilled to welcome Brian Pallas to our Board of Directors. I had the privilege of knowing Brian for years. His remarkable achievements and innovative mindset align perfectly with SVN’s vision and core values, and we’re confident his insights will be pivotal in shaping our strategic direction and driving our continued growth and success." Mufraggi continued, "I can commit that our independent Owners and Advisors will have the opportunity to be primarily connected to outstanding deal opportunities in the future before anyone else. This is one of the series of bold moves to expect from SVN in the future. More incredible leaders will join the SVN Board in the coming months. Stay tuned.”

"I am thrilled to join SVN Board during this pivotal moment of its growth,” said Brian Pallas. “From the very beginning, I was captivated by the company's entrepreneurial spirit and deeply moved by its unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Having previously worked alongside Xavier during his leadership at YPO, I have witnessed firsthand the remarkable achievements he is capable of, and I am eager to see the extraordinary accomplishments he will lead at SVN. The commercial real estate industry is on the verge of significant change, and I believe SVN is in an excellent position to rise as a global industry leader, propelled by its outstanding leadership, entrepreneurial culture, and unwavering commitment to its core values.”

Before founding Opportunity Network in 2014, Brian worked at Boston Consulting Group and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the Expert Network of the World Economic Forum, an organization dedicated to shaping the future of business on a global scale. He has served as a Judge for Forbes 30 under 30.

As SVN continues its commitment to entrepreneurial growth, collaboration, and driving the commercial real estate industry forward, the addition of Brian Pallas to its Board of Directors marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey. With Pallas’s guidance and expertise, SVN is poised to further accelerate growth for the organization and its 200+ offices, reinforcing its position as a driving force within the industry.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.

