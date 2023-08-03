New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Dialysis Devices Market By Product Type, By Application, By Disease Condition, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06482431/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Dialysis Devices market is anticipated to grow with impressive CAGR in the coming years.This is due to the increasing cases of kidney failures, hypertension, and diabetes.



Moreover, due to the increasing prevalence of diseases affecting the kidney, hospitals are more likely to purchase the device for dialysis, which is influencing the market positively.Along with the increase in the geriatric population, healthcare expenditure is also rising in Europe.



In 2021, 19% of the population in Europe was aged 65 years and above.The geriatric population is most likely to suffer from chronic kidney diseases.



Dialysis is a technique to clean the blood. It removes unwanted materials like creatinine and urea from the blood. The dearth of organ donors is also expected to support the growth of Europe dialysis device market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the high cost of organ transplantation procedures and lifestyle-related diseases (due to unhealthy eating) is also driving the market over the coming years.Due to this, the demand for portable dialysis devices is increasing.



The rise in the healthcare sector in Europe will mount the growth of Europe Dialysis Device Market.

The lack of awareness regarding kidney diseases and the side effects of dialysis procedures can restrain market growth in the coming years.Additionally, the lack of an adequate number of dialysis clinics in Europe to provide dialysis services to patients is also expected to slow down the growth of Europe Dialysis Devices Market.



Besides, long waiting times for complex procedure of dialysis is restraining the growth of Europe Dialysis Device Market.

Increasing Incidence of Kidney Failures

Chronic Kidney disease is one of the fastest-growing causes of death.Chronic Kidney disease is a serious condition where the kidneys are damaged and cannot purify the blood properly.



The prevalence of diabetes and obesity has increased in Europe.This results in the growing burden of chronic kidney diseases.



In nephrology, Europe faced many challenges with the increase in the aging population in 2020.Approximately 75 million population is suffering from chronic kidney diseases in Europe.



End-stage kidney disease is treated with dialysis treatment. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for dialysis devices in Europe.

Lesser Availability of Organ Donors for Kidney Transplantation

Europe Dialysis Device market is growing because of the less availability of organ donors for transplantation.There are several medical, legal, religious, cultural, and ethical factors that affect the donation of organs.



Stringent laws and regulations for organ transplantation in Europe are also responsible for the smaller number of organ donors for transplantation.The process of organ transplantation is a complex procedure that requires a skilled professional.



A minute alteration in the process due to not taking care of the process can cause many diseases in the patient.Sometimes, the patient’s body doesn’t accept the donated organ, and this can cause the death of a patient.



All these factors have increased the demand for dialysis procedures for the treatment and management of different kidney disorders, thereby driving the growth of the Dialysis Devices Market in Europe.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

High blood sugar levels for a long time might cause chronic kidney disease in patients.Diabetes is the leading cause of end-stage of kidney disease.



The presence of chronic kidney disease is characterized by the increased level of urinary albumin excretion and by the low blood filtration rate of the kidney.There are approximately 60 million people suffering from diabetes in Europe, according to WHO.



The rising incidence of diabetes and diabetes becoming a co-morbidity condition in people suffering from kidney problems is expected to drive the growth of dialysis devices in Europe.

Market Segmentation

Europe dialysis devices market is segmented by product type, application, disease condition, end user, and country.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal devices, continuous replacement therapy devices, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into Peritoneal Dialysis and Hemodialysis.Based on disease conditions, the market is fragmented into Chronic and Acute.



Based on end-user, the market is further divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare.

Market Players

Some of the major competitors operating in the Europe Dialysis Devices Market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Nipro Medical Europe NV, Nikkiso Europe GmbH, Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Terumo BCT Europe N.V., Rockwell Medical, Inc., among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships. New market players may invest in the research and development of technologically advanced products that may have the advantages of a cost-effective process and fulfill performance efficiency, which would support the market growth in the future years.



