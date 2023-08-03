Hairmax Offers Hair Growth & Wellness Guide During Hair Loss Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August is recognized as National Hair Loss Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to an issue that affects a significant number of people at some point in their lives. Hair loss can have a profound impact on mental well-being, confidence, and self-image for both men and women.



To help individuals understand hair loss and explore various treatment options, Hairmax, the pioneer in laser hair growth, is offering a free Guide to Hair Growth & Wellness.



The Guide to Hair Growth & Wellness, available for download at https://hairmax.com/eguide



It provides valuable information on various types of hair loss, including Androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness), alopecia areata, traction alopecia, and telogen effluvium.

It highlights the fact that Androgenetic alopecia is the most common type of hair loss, accounting for 95% of men's hair loss cases and 40% of women's hair loss cases, making it a significant concern for many individuals.

Here are some additional staggering statistics from the American Hair Loss Association:

By the age of 32, two-thirds of men will experience some degree of loss.

By the age of 50, 85 percent of men experience hair loss.

Twenty-five percent of men who suffer from male pattern baldness exhibit symptoms before the age of 21.

40% of women have visible hair loss by the time they are age 40



The guide also discusses treatments, highlighting that laser therapy is the only non-drug, FDA-cleared treatment option. It explains the effectiveness and safety of laser therapy for hair growth, supported by seven clinical studies conducted by Hairmax involving 460 men and women.



Francesca Dubsky, Director of Marketing states, "There are steps you can take to help grow and maintain healthy hair, including eating the right foods, getting enough vitamins, reducing stress and using the right hair products. We've created the ultimate hair wellness guide to help men and women achieve their best hair possible."



Hair loss is a prevalent issue that deserves attention and understanding. National Hair Loss Awareness Month serves as a reminder to address this concern and explore effective solutions. Hairmax's Guide to Hair Growth & Wellness is a valuable resource for anyone seeking information and support during their hair loss journey. Included in the guide is a significant discount offer toward any Hairmax laser device, haircare, or supplement purchase.

"Hair loss is more than just a physical condition, it’s an emotional journey. We are committed to supporting and encouraging hair loss sufferers to understand why and how hair loss happens, so they can take control of their hair health and regain their confidence,” said Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer at Hairmax.



